I changed my embarrassing Gmail username without losing anything, and you can too

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I've been there, you've been there, we've all been there. Most of us created our first Gmail account more than a decade ago, and since then, we've outgrown it. You walk up to a hotel desk, shop at a retailer, or sign up anywhere, and when you have to say your email address out loud, you're stuck spelling out something childish you made years ago.

Worse, you're stuck using that Gmail address only because it's been your primary address for years, and now it feels too late to switch to something new. We've been in the same boat for years, and we're pretty sure you've been too!

Thankfully, Google has finally added the option to change your Gmail username — the part before "@gmail.com" — without resetting or losing your account data. The feature simply updates your username, and you can continue using both the old and new addresses as is.

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We've already used it to switch to something far less embarrassing, and here's how you can do it too.

How to change your Gmail username without losing any of your data

1. If you're using an Android phone, open any Google app on your phone, like Gmail, Drive, or Maps, and tap the profile icon on the top right, and select Manage your Google Account. If you're on iPhone or desktop, go to myaccount.google.com.

2. On the account settings page, tap Personal info.

3. Select Email, then tap Google Account email.

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4. Here you'll see a new option called Change your Google Account email. Tap it.

5. You'll now be taken to a page where you can choose a new username. Enter your preferred username and check availability. If it's not available, Google will suggest alternatives you can use.

6. Once you're happy with your new username, tap Change email at the bottom right.

7. Google will show a confirmation dialog asking if you want to change your primary email address. Tap Yes, change email to confirm.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

That's it. You've now changed your primary Gmail username. You'll see the new email address across all Google apps and services, while all your existing data remains intact. That said, there are a few things you should keep in mind before making the switch.

What you should know before changing your Gmail address