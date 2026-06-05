I found the easiest way to transfer files between Android and Windows

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I've tried several methods to move data between my phone and Windows PC over the years. I initially relied on Pushbullet, but when most of the features of that utility went behind a paid tier, I switched to a alternatives that didn't prove to be anywhere as good.

These days, I just use a NAS. Most of my data is stored on the DiskStation DS1823xs+, and whenever there's a file I on my phone that I need on my PC, I just upload it to the NAS, and then download it to my PC. If you don't want to bother with a NAS, a utility like Syncthing does a great job syncing folders between your phone and Windows. But there's a much better alternative: Quick Share.

Wait, Quick Share is on Windows?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Quick Share is Google's default way of sharing data between Android phones, and it even works with iPhones — if you're using the Galaxy S26, Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, and Pixel 10. It is reliable, fast, and gets the job done unerringly.

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Quick Share landed on Windows in 2021, but it was limited to Samsung's Galaxy Book products. What I didn't know was that Google launched a different Quick Share app (of course it did) that you can install on any Windows PC. You don't even need to use the Microsoft Store — it's available at this link on the Android site.

Look, I get that Microsoft's Link to Windows exists, and it's designed to connect your phone with your PC. I just don't like using the utility; I don't want to give Microsoft any more data, and I don't need to use my phone on Windows — I just want a reliable way to send files to and from my phone to my Windows machine, and I found Quick Share to be a much better solution. The only caveat is that you need to be using a 64-bit version of Windows, and it needs to be Windows 10 or Windows 11. As of writing, an Arm client isn't available, so you'll need an x86-based system.

How to use Quick Share for Windows to transfer data

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As Quick Share is the default way to share data on Android, it's always available. Once you download Quick Share for Windows from this link, install the app, and login with the same Google account you use on your phone, you'll see your PC as a target device. That means you can send or receive any data — documents, photos, videos — between your Android phone and Windows with relative ease.

You can even move folders between your phone and PC, and in the month I've used Quick Share, I haven't seen any issues with connectivity. Transferring a lot of data is going to take a while as the connection relies on Bluetooth, but other than that, this is the easiest way I found to move files between my phone and PC. Let's say you want to share a few photos you took on your phone to your PC. This is how to use Quick Share to do so:

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Select the photos you want to share, and hit the Share button. Tap Quick Share. Now launch Quick Share on Windows. You will see your Windows PC in the Send to your devices list. Just select that, and the file will start transferring over.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Quick Share is effortless to use, works seamlessly, and makes moving data between your phone and Windows a breeze. I'm just annoyed it took me this long to realize it exists on Windows. If you're using a different approach to move files between your phone and PC, let me know below.