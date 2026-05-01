You no longer have to pay for Gemini’s smartest organization tool

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What you need to know

Gemini Notebooks are now on mobile, and for once, Google isn’t hiding the good stuff behind a paywall.

The feature turns Gemini into a project hub, letting you group chats and files instead of juggling random threads.

Your existing NotebookLM notebooks sync to mobile, and you can save chats directly into them as sources.

Notebooks, which first appeared on the web as a research-focused tool, are now available on mobile through Google Gemini. This time, both free and paid users can use the feature directly in the app, without any paywalls.

If you didn’t catch the first launch, Google began connecting Gemini and NotebookLM back in December. At first, it was only on the web and let the chatbot use your research sources. Earlier this month, Google added notebooks right inside Gemini, giving you a place to organize files and chats by project.

Previously, only users with AI Premium, Pro, or Ultra plans could use this feature. Now, the NotebookLM team shared on X that it’s available to everyone in the Gemini mobile app.

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How it works on your phone

These notebooks work like powerful project folders. Rather than scrolling through a long list of unrelated chats, you can group conversations and documents together. For example, if you’re planning a trip or looking into a new phone, you can keep all related chats in one notebook.

Now, your unshared notebooks from NotebookLM show up in the Gemini app, and you can save your mobile chats into those notebooks as sources.

Keep in mind that everyone can use the feature, but the number of sources you can add to each notebook depends on your subscription plan:

Free users: 50 sources

AI Plus users: 100 sources

Pro users: 300 sources

Ultra users: 600 sources

The rollout is now live for most users around the world on the Gemini app. If you’re in Europe, watch for updates. Google says more European countries will get access soon, but there’s no exact date yet.