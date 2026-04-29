Gemini can now generate PDFs, Word, and Excel files so you don't have to

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What you need to know

Gemini can now create and download files like PDFs, Word, Excel, and Google Docs directly within chats.

You no longer need to copy and paste content, as Gemini can generate files in your desired format instantly.

Supported formats include Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, CSV, TXT, RTF, and Markdown files.

Google finally seems to be adding a feature users have been asking for since Gemini launched: the ability to create and download common files directly from the chatbot.

Ever since Gemini launched, I've had numerous people asking if they can generate a file and download it straight from the chat, and it looks like Google is finally making that possible.

Google today (April 29, 2026) announced that Gemini can now create PDFs, Microsoft Word, Excel files, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more directly within a conversation. That means you can ask Gemini to create something like a PDF on a topic and download it instantly, without needing to export it to another app first.

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PowerPoint export is oddly missing for now

(Image credit: Google)

Until now, you'd have to copy, paste, and reformat everything manually into the format you needed. With this update, Gemini can handle that step for you. In Google's example, you can ask it to turn a budget into an Excel sheet or convert notes into a PDF or Word document directly.

According to Google, supported formats include Docs, Sheets, Slides, .pdf, .docx, .xlsx, .csv, LaTeX, TXT, RTF, and Markdown. It's worth noting that there's no direct Microsoft PowerPoint export yet, although you can still export to Google Slides and then download it as a PPT file.

Google says this feature is rolling out to all Gemini users starting today. If you don't see it yet, it's likely part of a gradual rollout and should show up soon.

Android Central's Take

This is a huge update, and honestly, Google should be shouting about it more. I've had countless people ask me for this exact feature since Gemini launched, and the fact that it just quietly dropped in a blog post feels a bit underwhelming.