We may finally know when Samsung's smart glasses are coming
A new report claims Samsung could unveil its smart glasses at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July.
What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Glasses could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 in July 2026.
- The smart glasses are expected to feature cameras, speakers, microphones, and a sunglasses-like design.
- Samsung may launch two Galaxy Glasses models, including one version with a built-in AR display.
Samsung is coming all guns blazing at Meta Ray-Ban, and it looks like we finally know when the company's smart glasses are coming.
Samsung has reportedly been working on smart glasses for well over a year now, and recent leaks have already given us an early idea of what to expect from the Meta Ray-Ban competitor. The Galaxy Glasses are expected to come in two models and feature a sunglasses-like design with built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones.
Samsung had already confirmed earlier that Galaxy Glasses would arrive later this year, but until now, we didn't really have a launch timeline. Thankfully, a new report from the Korean outlet Seoul Economic Daily claims Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Glasses during its next Galaxy Unpacked event.