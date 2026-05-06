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Sudden Galaxy Ring 2 rumors suggest Samsung might skip over 2026, as well, and look to "early 2027" for its debut.

The report says Samsung is looking to improve the entire device, sinking resources into its sleep accuracy, temperature sensors, comfortability, and more.

Rumors from last summer said Samsung might utilize "dream batteries" to improve its battery life.

After a lengthy period of silence, rumors about Samsung's next smart ring might sour any hopes you had for 2026.

This week, a report from EtNews (Korean) claims that Samsung might be forced to skip 2026, as it toils away at the Galaxy Ring 2 (via 9to5Google). While nothing's certain, these rumors suggest Samsung's January/February Galaxy Unpacked 2027 could be where we look next. The publication's source alleges that it's "likely" that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 "early next year."

The allegations continue, with the purported source stating Samsung is attempting to improve the temperature sensors and sleep data accuracy. What's more, the next smart ring iteration could greatly "expand cardiovascular health insights." Blood sugar monitoring, in a non-invasive practice, was brought up again, calling back to previous rumors we've heard for years.

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Comfort in the Galaxy Ring 2 is another object of internal discussion on Samsung's side, too. Rumors say the company might look to "optimize internal component placement" to facilitate a lighter, more practical smart ring.

Let's talk Galaxy Ring 2

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We've been on an up-and-down road with the Galaxy Ring 2 for a little while. Last year, we thought we might see it during Samsung's summer Unpacked, but reports quickly dashed those hopes. It was said that the device was knee-deep in its "early developmental" stage, and that Samsung would not launch it in 2025. Some attributes mentioned in today's rumor were stated back then, too, such as a thinner build and its battery life.

Android Central's Take These rumors also said that Samsung was forced to "re-evaluate" the Galaxy Ring 2's launch due to the market. It makes me wonder if everything else it's trying to do encouraged it to take another look, too. There are lingering issues with smart rings, especially when you think about longevity and the chance of needing to replace parts. We still have little to go on, so hopefully there'll be more down the road.

Regarding its battery, rumors claim Samsung is chasing "