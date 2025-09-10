Samsung's Galaxy Ring is still $100 OFF at Amazon, but is it worth it?

Smart ring deals aren't quite as common as those of other devices. However, days after the Amazon Labor Day sale, the retailer is still offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. While it may not have quite as many features as some other smart rings, it's a perfect stepping stone for Samsung fans who are new to the devices and who just want something comfortable, stylish, and with basic tracking capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring includes 24/7 tracking features for walking, running, and sleeping, as well as a few fitness programs and other health data. It's also among the thinner smart bands out there, and it has a long enough battery life to get through a week or so without needing a charge.

It is worth noting that the Galaxy Ring doesn't include AFib detection, so it won't offer a substantial heart rate monitoring option. It's also much more compatible with Samsung devices than others, so it might be worth looking elsewhere if you want to get the most out of pairing features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon A week after the Labor Day weekend sales have come to a close, Amazon is still offering the Samsung Galaxy Ring for $100 off, bringing its price down to just $300. It's certainly a far cry from the best smart ring out there, but it's still a decent product for most casual users, especially if you're already a fan of devices in the Samsung ecosystem. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a basic smart ring with a battery that will last you around a week; you want a smart ring but don't want to pay a monthly subscription fee like some brands require; you're hoping to use a smart ring for health and fitness data or sleep tracking.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a smartwatch at a similar price point; you're looking for a wearable with AFib detection; you don't have a Samsung phone and you want optimal compatibility with your smart ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring includes a roughly-one-week battery life, a thin, comfortable design, and a handful of useful walking, running, and sleep tracking features. It charges using a USB-C port like most other smart rings, and it also comes with a transparent charging case.

Users also like that the device doesn't require a monthly subscription for health data like the Oura Ring Gen 3 does.

However, without AFib detection, it's not a versatile enough device to forego the smart watch for most individuals, though that may not bother those who plan to use them in tandem.