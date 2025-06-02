What you need to know

Galaxy Ring two could be in the works, according to a new report.

The report suggests that the Galaxy Ring 2 is still in its early stages of development and won't be launching this year.

The new Galaxy Ring could be slimmer, with better battery life, and an all-new design so that the ring fits better.

The Galaxy Ring launched in July last year, after which the company has since rolled out new sizes for the wearable and teased a new limited-edition colorway. And now, it looks like Samsung is working on the next generation of the wearable.

While we were hoping to see a glimpse of the Galaxy Ring's successor at some point this year, it seems highly unlikely, according to a new report. Galaxy Club claims that, Samsung recently started working on its next Galaxy Ring, however, the wearable is only in the early stages of development.

The website further added that since the ring is still in the works, it's hard to gauge the features it could show up with. But they can confirm that, "At the moment, we do not expect a launch in 2025."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Given that the Ring is still under development, folks at Galaxy Club feel that the smart ring could likely show up along with the Korean OEM's next flagship model — Galaxy S26 series, or later.

That said, we have been privy to a few Galaxy Ring 2 rumors in the past couple of months, and most of them point to a potential design change. "Some time ago we also saw a patent application for a design with a flexible design that ensures that sensors fit better around your finger," the website added.

In March, we heard that the Galaxy Ring 2 could potentially come with new sensors that measure not just the surface but also the body temperatures of the user, as well as others.

Additionally, we heard that the new ring might also sport motion sensors such as an accelerometer and gyroscope. This will gauge the user's finger and hand movements that will determine "where it is as well as how it's being used."

(Image credit: Galaxy Club)

More recently, a report suggested that Samsung is considering using solid electrolytes instead of a traditional lithium-ion battery, increasing the energy density from 200 to 360Wh/L and offering greater flexibility that would be perfect for this rounded form factor.

However, considering that these new "dream batteries" could be expensive, the next Galaxy Ring could cost much more than most smart rings on the market. While these leaks seem promising, they should be taken with a grain of salt until we see any substantial announcement from the company.