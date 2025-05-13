What you need to know

Samsung's limited-edition Galaxy Ring looks fresh with a "Two-Tone Titanium Black" color combo (Titanium Black + Titanium Silver), but the tech inside is the same as previous versions.

Right now, the ring's only available at that one store, and no word on how many are up for grabs.

You can snag it at the Samsung Gangnam store, or get it with the S25 Edge for 20% off and KRW 100,000 ($70) in Samsung points.

Samsung has pulled back the curtain on the Galaxy S25 Edge, but that wasn’t the only surprise it had up its sleeve. Tucked into the buzz around its South Korean launch was something a little extra for wearable fans: a limited-edition colorway of the Galaxy Ring.

According to Samsung's Korean website, the new Galaxy Ring is pretty much the same tech-wise as its past versions (via SamMobile). The real standout is its fresh look.

Samsung calls it "Two-Tone Titanium Black," a smooth mix of the classic Titanium Black and Titanium Silver. There are no photos of the smart ring yet, but it's clear the company is going for a premium vibe here.

Bundle and save

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Starting tomorrow, you can grab this exclusive smart ring at the Samsung Gangnam flagship store, alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge.

While you can buy the ring solo, bundling it with the Edge gets you a sweet 20% discount on the ring and adds KRW 100,000 (approximately $70) worth of Samsung membership points.

Sadly, this unique ring is only available at one location for now. Samsung hasn’t revealed how many of these limited-edition pieces are up for grabs. Here’s hoping it'll rethink the strategy and make this cool design available to more countries soon.

Same tech, fresh drip

Aside from the fresh look, the limited-edition Galaxy Ring's core design stays the same, meaning no new features to speak of.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The existing lineup comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Black, with sizes ranging from 5 to 15. If you’re unsure about your size, Samsung’s got you covered with a free sizing kit when you order.