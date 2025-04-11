Replacement Samsung Galaxy Ring charging cases will cost a pretty penny

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Ring charges with a proprietary case, and previously that case was hard to replace in the event it was lost or damaged.

Now, anyone can easily buy a Galaxy Ring charging case for $90.

The size-specific cases are available through Samsung's online store, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Replacement cases for the Galaxy Ring are now widely available via Samsung and partner retailers, but they cost a staggering $90 — almost a fourth of the cost of a brand-new $400 Galaxy Ring. The cases were originally only sold through Samsung customer support, but are now found at Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung's online store (via 9to5Google).

Galaxy Ring cases are required to charge the smart ring. After dropping the ring inside the case, contacts on the ring will connect to the case and start charging the device. The case has an internal battery for extra charging, and features a USB-C port on the back. This all means that if you lose your Galaxy Ring charging case, you'll have no way to charge the ring.

These cases are also size-specific to your Galaxy Ring, so you'll need to choose the size that matches when buying a replacement or spare charging case.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

At $90, replacement cases aren't affordable by any means, but they are now widely available. If Galaxy Ring users lose or break their case, there is a good chance they can acquire a replacement quickly at a Best Buy retail store or online with Amazon. This will help Galaxy Ring keep tracking without a hitch, and is a customer-friendly move.

Other smart wearable products with proprietary charging cases have similarly-expensive replacement fees, but they're harder to get quickly. For instance, if you lose a Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses charging case while on a trip, you will be out of luck.

At the time of publishing, some replacement Galaxy Ring cases are as low as $75 on Amazon