Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The Galaxy Ring is facing reports of battery swelling that can trap the device on a user’s finger.

Tech influencer Daniel Rotar (ZoneofTech) shared photos showing his ring’s battery bulging and peeling while stuck on his finger.

The incident happened at an airport, where swelling prevented him from boarding a flight. He later needed hospital help to remove it.

Samsung’s UK support team acknowledged the case privately, but the company has made no public statement or advisory.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, which was released just over a year ago, is now facing a serious issue. Some users have reported that the battery can swell, turning a fitness tracker into a potential medical emergency.

A recent Galaxy Ring incident drew attention when its battery failed in a dramatic way. Tech creator Daniel Rotar, also known as ZoneofTech, posted photos showing his Galaxy Ring with a bulging battery and a peeling inner layer, still stuck on his finger.

Update:- I was denied boarding due to this (been travelling for ~47h straight so this is really nice 🙃). Need to pay for a hotel for the night now and get back home tomorrow👌- was sent to the hospital, as an emergency - ring got removed You can see the battery all… https://t.co/SRPfYI92Zg pic.twitter.com/ob8uUp5BeWSeptember 29, 2025

He said that while preparing to board a flight, he noticed the ring tightening on his finger and realized the battery had expanded while he was wearing it. Airport staff stopped him from boarding, and he later needed medical help to remove the ring.

Doctors used ice to reduce the swelling and a medical lubricant to gently slide the ring off, as using soap and cream had only made things worse. After it was removed, photos showed the battery pushing against the casing and clearly deformed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @ZONEofTECH / X) (Image credit: @ZONEofTECH / X) (Image credit: @ZONEofTECH / X)

Battery swelling isn’t new in consumer electronics, but the risks are higher in this case. Lithium-ion batteries can expand due to gas buildup or wear over time, and the Galaxy Ring’s slim design means any issue puts direct pressure on the wearer’s finger.

With smartphones or watches, a swollen battery may alter the shape of the case. However, a ring lacks flexibility, so even a slight battery expansion can press painfully and dangerously against the finger.

While the Galaxy Ring’s swelling cases haven’t involved fires or explosions, the safety concerns are still significant.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung's response is quiet (so far)

Samsung has responded quietly so far. The UK support team replied to Daniel’s post on X, asking him to send more details in a direct message so they could look into the case. The company hasn’t made a public statement or released a safety advisory yet.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung for comment and will update this post once the company releases a statement.

The Galaxy Ring came out in July 2024 with health-tracking features, a slim and light design, and up to seven days of battery life, depending on the size. It was meant to compete with the Oura Ring and other wearable wellness devices. But these recent swelling reports could hurt Samsung’s place in the smart ring market, especially as users start to worry about the safety of wearing a device that might get stuck on their finger.