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What you need to know

Reports from a South Korean publication claims Samsung has stopped chasing a new S Pen design that would've "combined" the advantages of two methods.

Such methods included EMR and AES, meaning a future S Pen for the Galaxy S27 Ultra could've dropped a built-in battery and digitizer.

Samsung slightly changed the design of its S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, while also removing Bluetooth Air Action controls (also gone from the S25 Ultra).

We've seen rumors flip-flop about Samsung's Galaxy S Pen, but these new rumors suggest any changes that might've arrived aren't in the cards anymore.

Sources informed EtNews that Samsung is no longer chasing a new S Pen design that combines the advantages of two different stylus methods: EMR and AES (via SamMobile). Each of these stylus methods utilizes a digitizer and built-in battery (plus an "electricity-generating" module) so the user can operate its functions. Rumors add that these "advantages" would've created an S Pen without a built-in battery or a digitizer.

Samsung would've saved some space or "thickness" in its devices if it had chased this route.

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The Korean publication states AES (Active Electrostatic) utilizes an "electricity-generating" device inside the pen in order for the display to capture your inputs without a digitizer. This would also require Samsung to place a battery inside the pen. The digitizer is the main component for the EMR (Electromagnetic Resonance) method, though it thickens the display due to its integration.

It adds that Samsung is taking a hard look at its S Pen digitizer since it could "conflict" with its MagSafe technology. EtNews claims the company will either find "new designs," so both live harmoniously, or it will "consider" removing the digitizer.

Stylin' Stylus

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It's not like there hasn't been hesitation about whether we'd see the end of the S Pen (there's been no shortage). Samsung has implemented some changes for its S Pen, such as a small design change with a rounder, softer aesthetic for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Another key aspect to note is that Samsung has removed any Bluetooth capabilities for the S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and S25 Ultra, too. At the time, Samsung made it clear that it removed this support due to "very low usage" from consumers.

It doesn't look like we're getting this feature back on a future S Pen. The Bluetooth capabilities let users activate the S Pen's Air Actions. Users could grab the S Pen and take a photo on their device while being a few feet away. Other gestures were there for basic interactions on a Galaxy S phone, as well. We'll have to see where Samsung goes with its S Pen iterations, as this rumor says we might not see anything worthwhile for the 2027 release.

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Android Central's Take

At the end of the day, the relevance of Samsung's old Air Actions is up to the user to decide. If you ask Samsung, not enough of us used it, so it chucked them. It's clearly in a weird spot with the S Pen. On one hand, you have loads of people who love having it, as it's a nice nod to the Galaxy Note and a pretty useful, handy tool. On the other hand, it kind of takes up space to house that little stylus inside the Galaxy S Ultra line. Samsung seems to be doing something to keep it around.