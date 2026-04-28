The Galaxy S27 could get a radical redesign to make room for Qi2 magnets

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What you need to know

Samsung may shake up the Galaxy S27 design by moving its cameras to fit Qi2.2 magnetic charging.

While the redesign is on the table, high production costs might force Samsung to stick with its aging design for another year.

A final decision likely won't be visible until early 2027.

Samsung could be planning a major design change for its next flagship phone. A new rumor says the Galaxy S27 might move its camera layout to make room for proper magnetic wireless charging.

A report from Naver, quoting a company in Samsung’s supply chain, suggests that this change would let Samsung fully support Qi2.2. That’s the magnetic wireless charging standard that works so well on iPhones with MagSafe.

The report points out that the current camera layout on the latest Samsung phones blocks the spot where the magnets would go. So, Samsung is said to be thinking about moving the lenses, but it’s still unclear how it will do it.

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Samsung has already dipped its toes into Qi2 compatibility, but current solutions often rely on cases with built-in magnets rather than native hardware.

Cost might be the dealbreaker

The Korean tech giant hasn’t confirmed anything yet. The same report also says that higher production costs could make Samsung drop the rumored redesign. So, the Galaxy S27 might still look a lot like the earlier models.

Android Central's Take I like the direction this is heading, but I’m not completely convinced yet. Built-in magnets would make daily use easier, especially for charging and accessories, and it would finally solve a problem Android users have faced for years. But if it means giving up a clean camera design or, even worse, camera performance just to add magnets, it feels like Samsung is fixing an issue it created by waiting so long.

But if Samsung does make the change, users would get magnetic charging without a case, better support for accessories like wallets, grips, and car mounts, and a truly new look for the flagship — something the S series hasn’t had in five years.

We probably won’t hear anything official from Samsung until early 2027. Still, with Qi2.2 gaining momentum and Samsung already confirming camera upgrades for future phones, the timing makes sense.