Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Meaningful upgrades The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to come with a number of practical improvements such as a faster and more energy-efficient SoC, a better primary sensor for enhanced photography, and an even better battery endurance.

Silicon-carbon battery and MagSafe support expected

Android 16 (with One UI 8.5) and seven years of OS & security updates Cons No significant design changes expected

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Does it all The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus remains a well-balanced Android flagship that offers a vibrant high-resolution display, top-notch hardware specifications, and a versatile triple-lens camera setup. It'll also be supported for years to come.

All-day battery life

Fantastic camera performance with Log video support Cons Camera hardware unchanged over the last few generations

No integrated magnets for proper Qi2 support

If you're in the market for a well-rounded Android flagship, the Galaxy S25 Plus is an easy choice. From a gorgeous high-resolution display to top-of-the-line cameras to all-day battery life, it offers just about everything, and you'll appreciate the balanced nature of the Galaxy S25 Plus, especially compared to other devices like the Galaxy S25 Edge. It's clearly the dark horse of the entire Galaxy S25 line-up.

That said, we're fast approaching the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, and if the steady stream of leaks and rumors is to be believed, Samsung seems set to introduce some big changes to its top-tier smartphones.

So, what exactly can you expect from the Galaxy S26 Plus (if it's even called that!) when it goes official? More importantly, is it worth waiting for, or should you just buy the Galaxy S25 Plus that's available now? We take a speculative look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Plus and try to answer these questions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Plus: Naming, price, and availability

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The last few months have seen a barrage of conflicting information surfacing online about Samsung's plans for the Galaxy S26 line-up. Many of the earlier leaks claimed that the company was planning on introducing the Galaxy S26 Pro to succeed the Galaxy S25, as well as launching the Galaxy S26 Edge to take over the mantle from the Galaxy S25 Plus, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra replacing the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the standard bearer of the new series.

However, according to the latest rumors, the chaebol will be sticking to its usual naming scheme and introduce the base Galaxy S26, the bigger Galaxy S26 Plus, and the stylus-toting Galaxy S26 Ultra. The reason for this decision is said to be the Galaxy S25 Edge's lackluster sales, which have failed to attract buyers. In fact, Samsung might even discontinue the super-slim 'Edge' series altogether after just one model.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Regardless of its name, the Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to have the same starting price of $999 for the 256GB storage version. That said, you might have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on Samsung's new flagships, as a recent leak claims the series' launch has been postponed to March, rather than the usual January 2026 timeline.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Plus: Design, display, and hardware

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Barring this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, the design of Samsung's top-tier phones has remained largely unchanged over the last few generations. However, if some CAD renders shared by tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines) are anything to go by, we might finally have some visual updates, even if they're really minor.

In these renders, the three rear cameras of the base Galaxy S26 (and presumably the Galaxy S26 Plus, since they'll share the same design) can be seen sitting atop a vertical pill-shaped island, rather than directly on the back panel like they are with the Galaxy S25 series.

Also, leaked renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra suggest the same design change might be applied to all members of the Galaxy S26 line-up. Clearly, the inspiration for this comes from the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. We might see slightly more rounded corners and slimmer bezels too, but other than that, the new phones will retain their usual boxy design with flat sides, all-glass front and back panels, and IP68 certification.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Galaxy S26 Plus might get a marginally larger and brighter display, but that screen won't be much different than what its soon-to-be predecessor has. That's a good thing, since the Galaxy S25 Plus's 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel is an absolute delight to look at. From the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to the super-high pixel density, it has everything!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus (Rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Dimensions 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 in) 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 in) Durability & Case Material(s) IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), Aluminum frame IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), Aluminum frame Weight 190 g 190 g Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1440x3120 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (1440x3120 pixels resolution), LTPO, 120Hz variable refresh rate Chipset / SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (for Galaxy) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB Sensors Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Compass, and Barometer Under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Compass, and Barometer Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, UWB, and USB-C 3.2 (with DisplayPort) Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, UWB, and USB-C 3.2 (with DisplayPort) Other Features Samsung DeX (wired & wireless), Galaxy AI Samsung DeX (wired & wireless), Galaxy AI Battery & Charging 4,900mAh (Si/C), 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, Full Qi2 Support 4,900mAh (Li-Ion), 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging, Qi2 Ready Cameras (Rear) 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP ultrawide | 8K video recording Camera (Front) 12MP wide-angle | 4K video recording 12MP wide-angle | 4K video recording OS & Update Policy Android 16 with One UI 8.5 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates Android 15 with One UI 7 (preinstalled), seven years of OS and security updates

Coming to specifications, this is where we can expect some major changes. The S-series smartphones have always packed in the best hardware in the business, and the Galaxy S25 Plus is no different. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of blazing-fast storage.

As noted by Android Central's Derrek Lee in his Galaxy S25 Plus review, the smartphone makes quick work of even the most demanding of games and apps, all while staying thermally efficient. Of course, that's all to be expected from a smartphone of its caliber.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Now, the Galaxy S26 Plus (and all its siblings) are all but confirmed to be driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is Qualcomm's newest top-tier chipset. Compared to the last-gen model, it claims to deliver a jump of up to 25% in single-core performance and a boost of up to 20% in multi-core workloads. You can also expect some solid gains in gaming and AI workflows.

It's also worth mentioning here that Samsung might revert to a dual-chipset approach with the Galaxy S26 line-up, with its upcoming flagships using a homegrown SoC, the Exynos 2600, in some markets. And it might actually be a good thing this time around, as a recent report claims that the new chipset will pack some serious punch, with performance that might put it in the same league as the freshest SoCs from Qualcomm and Apple.

It goes without saying that the Galaxy S26 Plus will likely come with all the usual connectivity and I/O options, including Wi-Fi 7, multi-band 5G, and USB Type-C 3.2 with DisplayPort functionality.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As fantastic as all that is, newer hardware shouldn't be your "only" reason to pick the Galaxy S26 Plus. The Galaxy S25 Plus is still among the best Android phones money can buy, and it's going to remain so for a very long time, even when it's no longer the newest thing in town.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Plus: Cameras, software, and battery

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It should come as no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus ranks among the best Android camera phones available in the market now. The triple-lens system is comprised of a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide module.

The setup lets you capture solid photos with lots of detail and dynamic range, and low-light performance is great too. For videos, you get up to 8K recording and Log video capture functionality. Add to it the usual assortment of editing options and AI-based features, and you have a fabulous everyday camera array.

But even with all that goodness, the camera hardware is exactly the same as it has been over the last multiple generations. According to rumors, this trend is likely to continue with the Galaxy S26 Plus, as it'll carry forward the same triple-lens arrangement yet again, although the 50MP primary sensor might get an update.

Even so, the new phone might get a better camera performance due to its improved processing, but that's something we'll only be able to test once we get our hands on the Galaxy S26 Plus and we put it through its paces.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Talking about software, it's all but certain that the Galaxy S26 Plus and all of its siblings will launch with Android 16 out of the box. Samsung has already started rolling out the latest version of the operating system to the Galaxy S25 series of phones, and the rollout is expected to reach other devices soon.

The company's build of Android 16 comes spruced up with the One UI 8 custom overlay, which includes features like enhanced multitasking, more powerful AI capabilities, and improvements to the 'Now Bar' and 'Now Brief' modules. As for the Galaxy S26 lineup, it might launch with One UI 8.5, which is already in beta testing and will bring features such as AI-based notification summaries, priority notifications, and more.

Of course, all these features will also make their way to the Galaxy S25 series smartphones and other eligible devices.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Rounding off the impressive specs of the Galaxy S25 Plus is its incredible battery life. Despite having the same battery size as its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Plus can go a full day before needing a top-up.

There isn't much information about what the Galaxy S26 Plus might bring to the table in this department, but if the rumors about the Galaxy S26 getting a bigger battery hold any weight, it's not unreasonable to expect Samsung to give the same treatment to the 'Plus' model.

Some leaks have hinted at the Galaxy S26 smartphones getting silicon-carbon batteries, something we'd love to see since many Chinese flagships (e.g., Vivo X200 Pro) have already adopted the technology. We'd like the entire Galaxy S26 series to get 65W fast charging as well, but Samsung's unlikely to do that.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Galaxy S26 Plus should hopefully include built-in magnets for proper MagSafe wireless charging, but we are not sure whether it will support the newer Qi2 25W standard. Nonetheless, the Galaxy S26 Plus should have better battery life (theoretically) over the Galaxy S25 Plus due to its newer and more power-efficient internals.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Plus: Is waiting worth it?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Even though the leaks and rumors so far have been (and continue to be) all over the place, there's no denying that the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to be a hotly anticipated one. And while nothing's confirmed yet, the details we have so far point to the Galaxy S26 line-up being a bit more than just another incremental update. So, the real question is, if you've been thinking about getting the Galaxy S25 Plus, should you just buy one or wait for the Galaxy S26 Plus?

The answer to that question depends on many factors, such as your use case, budget, and how urgently you need a new smartphone. If you're a power user who takes a lot of photos with your smartphone and plan on using your next device for a long time, waiting for the Galaxy S26 Plus makes sense, even if that means having to hold on to your current phone for a bit longer.

On the other hand, if you need a feature-laden Android flagship that'll last you years and couldn't care less about the latest chipset or the newest collection of AI tools, getting the Galaxy S25 Plus now (or even better, during the festive-season promotions like Black Friday) is the right choice. It has just about everything you could want in a top-of-the-line Android smartphone and will get software support for years to come.