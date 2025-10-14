Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge An inspired refresh The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to take a few cues from the iPhone Air, stuffing components into a larger camera bump for the sake of overall thinness. It's also rumored to be getting a few spec upgrades, and could outright replace the "Plus" model. Pros Possible upgrade to 16GB of RAM; either 256GB or 512GB of base storage

5.5mm overall thickness

Rumored to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Exynos 2600 variants

Expected upgrade to 4,200mAh battery capacity

Possible inclusion of magnets for true Qi2 support Cons Camera bump rumored to add 5.3mm in thickness alone

Still has a relatively small battery, possibly slow charging speeds

The best thin Android For now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is best ultra-slim Android phone you can get. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, a 200MP main camera, and a 6.7-inch display. However, its key pitfalls are price and battery life. Pros Thin and lightweight design

Dual rear camera system with 200MP main and 12MP ultrawide

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Large and bright 6.7-inch display Cons Small 3,900mAh battery capacity

Slow charging and no Qi2 magnets

Not as thin as the iPhone Air (or rumored Galaxy S26 Edge)

Ultrawide camera is weak, and there's no telephoto

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a flawed device, and Samsung is reportedly planning to address some of the phone's shortcomings in just a few months. While the original Galaxy S25 Edge launched over the summer, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge might debut alongside the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in January 2026.

If you're in the market for a thin phone, you have quite a few options: buying the Galaxy S25 Edge now, waiting for the Galaxy S26 Edge, or throwing a curveball and choosing the iPhone Air instead.

To help you make that decision, let's compare the current Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs with the Galaxy S26 Edge's rumored improvements. Beware, nothing is official yet, so we don't know exactly how the Galaxy S26 Edge will look. Leaks and rumors give us a solid idea, though, so let's dive in!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge came about five months after the main trio of Galaxy S25 models, including the base, Plus, and Ultra versions. Samsung is said to be switching things up this year, though it's unclear exactly how. Multiple rumors claim the South Korean tech giant is axing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and releasing the Galaxy S26 Edge in its place. However, one recent prediction states that both the Edge and Plus models will be released in January 2026.

Either way, we expect the Galaxy S26 Edge to be priced the same as its predecessor at $1,099. This will either net you 256GB or 512GB of base storage, but the former is a safe bet. There will certainly be a few color options, although we don't know what they'll be just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge officially launched on May 30, 2025, priced at $1,099 for the 256GB model. It's available in Silver, Jet Black, and Icy Blue colorways. The phone has received major post-launch discounts and isn't hard to find well under the $1,000 mark at the time of publishing.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and display

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge feels like an honest thin phone. It has a sleek design and is 5.8mm nearly all the way around, except for the smallest of rear camera bumps. Meanwhile, it's easy to see competitors like the iPhone Air as cheating their thinness a bit.

The iPhone Air in particular employs a large camera plateau to slim the body down to 5.6mm. According to the latest leaks and rumors, Samsung will take this strategy and run with it on the Galaxy S26 Edge. Current design renders show a gigantic camera island on the back that spans the upper-third section of the phone. Presumably, this will not only hold the Galaxy S26 Edge's two rear cameras but also some internal components.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While the Galaxy S25 Edge has a cleaner back than the iPhone Air, that'll flip with the Galaxy S26 Edge, which will likely have a camera island that's more than double the size of the iPhone's camera plateau. However, Samsung is rumored to ship the Galaxy S26 Edge with a 5.5mm thickness, partially beating the iPhone Air at its own game.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S26 Edge may look and feel much like the Galaxy S25 Edge. You can expect to see a matte titanium frame and a frosted glass back, and a few basic colorways. As for which one will look better, that'll depend on your taste. I prefer the minimalist look of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge based on early renders, but these aren't final.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Moving to the display, the Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to have a similar, if not identical, screen. It'll measure around 6.7 inches, use AMOLED tech, and support 120Hz refresh rates. The current Galaxy S25 Edge offers a peak brightness rating of 2,600 nits, but this could be improved on the new model.

Keep in mind that although Samsung is using the "Edge" branding, both models will have a flat glass display.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is already a top performer, delivering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Still, the Galaxy S26 Edge is said to switch things up. Samsung might be moving to a dual-chip strategy with the Galaxy S26 Edge, offering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in some regions and the Exynos 2600 in others.

Rumors also suggest that Samsung might bump the internal memory from 12GB to 16GB on the Galaxy S26 Edge. This, paired with a chip upgrade, might help the Galaxy S26 Edge perform better for gaming and on-device AI processing.

Otherwise, the key upgrades are in battery life and charging. Samsung is thought to be bumping the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery capacity to 4,200mAh, up from 3,900mAh on the Galaxy S25 Edge. This would address a crucial pain point of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which drains power quickly. While wired charging is expected to stay the same at 25W, Samsung might add Qi2 magnetic support on the new model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specs breakdown Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge OS One UI 8.5 (up to seven OS upgrades) One UI 7 (up to seven OS upgrades) Display 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz LTPO 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz LTPO 2,600 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 1 200MP wide, f/1.7, 24mm, OIS, PDAF, 0.6µm 200MP wide, f/1.7, 24mm, OIS, PDAF, 0.6µm Rear Camera 2 50MP ultrawide 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 13mm, PDAF, 1.4µm Selfie Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF 12MP, f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, USB-C (3.2) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, USB-C (3.2) Protection IP68 IP68 Battery 4,200mAh 3,900mAh Charging 25W 25W Dimensions 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm Weight ~163g 163g Colors Unknown Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack

We're also looking forward to an exciting camera upgrade. The main camera isn't rumored to get a boost this year, but that likely won't be a problem. The current Galaxy S25 Edge already has a 200MP main sensor that performs fantastically in most situations. However, the secondary 12MP ultrawide could use improvement. With the Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung is expected to retain the 200MP primary lens, but add a 50MP ultrawide shooter.

The upgrade to the ultrawide lens will add detail to your photos while maintaining a similar expanded field-of-view. On the front, there will likely be the same 12MP, f/2.2 selfie camera with auto focus.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As a current Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge owner and user, I'd strongly recommend waiting for the Galaxy S26 Edge, with one major exception. If you need a thin phone today and have a tighter budget, buying a Galaxy S25 Edge now at a sweet discount — or waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales — seems to be your best option. Otherwise, hold off.

You see, the Galaxy S25 Edge has notable drawbacks. It doesn't have great battery life, the cameras could be better, and it lacks magnets. It's not even quite as thin as the iPhone Air. The great news is that Samsung plans to address all these points in the Galaxy S26 Edge, if rumors are any indication.

For me, the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Edge upgrade is the inclusion of Qi2 magnets. With thin phones, you know you're going to need a midday charge at some point. It might not be an everyday occurrence, but it will be necessary on long travel days and the like. These midday charges are painful without Qi2/MagSafe support, but with it, they're as easy as snapping on a power bank.

That perk alone, plus all the other rumored upgrades, is reason enough to hold out for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.