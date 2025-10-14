Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Thin phones, big upgrades
Here's how we expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to compare to the Galaxy S25 Edge.
An inspired refresh
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to take a few cues from the iPhone Air, stuffing components into a larger camera bump for the sake of overall thinness. It's also rumored to be getting a few spec upgrades, and could outright replace the "Plus" model.
Pros
- Possible upgrade to 16GB of RAM; either 256GB or 512GB of base storage
- 5.5mm overall thickness
- Rumored to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Exynos 2600 variants
- Expected upgrade to 4,200mAh battery capacity
- Possible inclusion of magnets for true Qi2 support
Cons
- Camera bump rumored to add 5.3mm in thickness alone
- Still has a relatively small battery, possibly slow charging speeds
- Rumored to have same main camera
The best thin Android
For now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is best ultra-slim Android phone you can get. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, a 200MP main camera, and a 6.7-inch display. However, its key pitfalls are price and battery life.
Pros
- Thin and lightweight design
- Dual rear camera system with 200MP main and 12MP ultrawide
- Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- Large and bright 6.7-inch display
Cons
- Small 3,900mAh battery capacity
- Slow charging and no Qi2 magnets
- Not as thin as the iPhone Air (or rumored Galaxy S26 Edge)
- Ultrawide camera is weak, and there's no telephoto
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a flawed device, and Samsung is reportedly planning to address some of the phone's shortcomings in just a few months. While the original Galaxy S25 Edge launched over the summer, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge might debut alongside the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in January 2026.
If you're in the market for a thin phone, you have quite a few options: buying the Galaxy S25 Edge now, waiting for the Galaxy S26 Edge, or throwing a curveball and choosing the iPhone Air instead.
To help you make that decision, let's compare the current Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs with the Galaxy S26 Edge's rumored improvements. Beware, nothing is official yet, so we don't know exactly how the Galaxy S26 Edge will look. Leaks and rumors give us a solid idea, though, so let's dive in!
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge came about five months after the main trio of Galaxy S25 models, including the base, Plus, and Ultra versions. Samsung is said to be switching things up this year, though it's unclear exactly how. Multiple rumors claim the South Korean tech giant is axing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and releasing the Galaxy S26 Edge in its place. However, one recent prediction states that both the Edge and Plus models will be released in January 2026.
Either way, we expect the Galaxy S26 Edge to be priced the same as its predecessor at $1,099. This will either net you 256GB or 512GB of base storage, but the former is a safe bet. There will certainly be a few color options, although we don't know what they'll be just yet.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge officially launched on May 30, 2025, priced at $1,099 for the 256GB model. It's available in Silver, Jet Black, and Icy Blue colorways. The phone has received major post-launch discounts and isn't hard to find well under the $1,000 mark at the time of publishing.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and display
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge feels like an honest thin phone. It has a sleek design and is 5.8mm nearly all the way around, except for the smallest of rear camera bumps. Meanwhile, it's easy to see competitors like the iPhone Air as cheating their thinness a bit.
The iPhone Air in particular employs a large camera plateau to slim the body down to 5.6mm. According to the latest leaks and rumors, Samsung will take this strategy and run with it on the Galaxy S26 Edge. Current design renders show a gigantic camera island on the back that spans the upper-third section of the phone. Presumably, this will not only hold the Galaxy S26 Edge's two rear cameras but also some internal components.
While the Galaxy S25 Edge has a cleaner back than the iPhone Air, that'll flip with the Galaxy S26 Edge, which will likely have a camera island that's more than double the size of the iPhone's camera plateau. However, Samsung is rumored to ship the Galaxy S26 Edge with a 5.5mm thickness, partially beating the iPhone Air at its own game.
Otherwise, the Galaxy S26 Edge may look and feel much like the Galaxy S25 Edge. You can expect to see a matte titanium frame and a frosted glass back, and a few basic colorways. As for which one will look better, that'll depend on your taste. I prefer the minimalist look of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge based on early renders, but these aren't final.
Moving to the display, the Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to have a similar, if not identical, screen. It'll measure around 6.7 inches, use AMOLED tech, and support 120Hz refresh rates. The current Galaxy S25 Edge offers a peak brightness rating of 2,600 nits, but this could be improved on the new model.
Keep in mind that although Samsung is using the "Edge" branding, both models will have a flat glass display.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Hardware and specs
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is already a top performer, delivering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Still, the Galaxy S26 Edge is said to switch things up. Samsung might be moving to a dual-chip strategy with the Galaxy S26 Edge, offering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in some regions and the Exynos 2600 in others.
Rumors also suggest that Samsung might bump the internal memory from 12GB to 16GB on the Galaxy S26 Edge. This, paired with a chip upgrade, might help the Galaxy S26 Edge perform better for gaming and on-device AI processing.
Otherwise, the key upgrades are in battery life and charging. Samsung is thought to be bumping the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery capacity to 4,200mAh, up from 3,900mAh on the Galaxy S25 Edge. This would address a crucial pain point of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which drains power quickly. While wired charging is expected to stay the same at 25W, Samsung might add Qi2 magnetic support on the new model.
Category
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge (rumored/expected)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
OS
One UI 8.5 (up to seven OS upgrades)
One UI 7 (up to seven OS upgrades)
Display
6.7-inch QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz LTPO
2,600 nits peak brightness
6.7-inch QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz LTPO
2,600 nits peak brightness
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
RAM
16GB
12GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB
Rear Camera 1
200MP wide, f/1.7, 24mm, OIS, PDAF, 0.6µm
200MP wide, f/1.7, 24mm, OIS, PDAF, 0.6µm
Rear Camera 2
50MP ultrawide
12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 13mm, PDAF, 1.4µm
Selfie Camera
12MP, f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF
12MP, f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF
Audio
Stereo speakers
Stereo speakers
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, USB-C (3.2)
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, USB-C (3.2)
Protection
IP68
IP68
Battery
4,200mAh
3,900mAh
Charging
25W
25W
Dimensions
158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm
158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm
Weight
~163g
163g
Colors
Unknown
Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack
We're also looking forward to an exciting camera upgrade. The main camera isn't rumored to get a boost this year, but that likely won't be a problem. The current Galaxy S25 Edge already has a 200MP main sensor that performs fantastically in most situations. However, the secondary 12MP ultrawide could use improvement. With the Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung is expected to retain the 200MP primary lens, but add a 50MP ultrawide shooter.
The upgrade to the ultrawide lens will add detail to your photos while maintaining a similar expanded field-of-view. On the front, there will likely be the same 12MP, f/2.2 selfie camera with auto focus.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 Edge: Should you wait?
As a current Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge owner and user, I'd strongly recommend waiting for the Galaxy S26 Edge, with one major exception. If you need a thin phone today and have a tighter budget, buying a Galaxy S25 Edge now at a sweet discount — or waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales — seems to be your best option. Otherwise, hold off.
You see, the Galaxy S25 Edge has notable drawbacks. It doesn't have great battery life, the cameras could be better, and it lacks magnets. It's not even quite as thin as the iPhone Air. The great news is that Samsung plans to address all these points in the Galaxy S26 Edge, if rumors are any indication.
For me, the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Edge upgrade is the inclusion of Qi2 magnets. With thin phones, you know you're going to need a midday charge at some point. It might not be an everyday occurrence, but it will be necessary on long travel days and the like. These midday charges are painful without Qi2/MagSafe support, but with it, they're as easy as snapping on a power bank.
That perk alone, plus all the other rumored upgrades, is reason enough to hold out for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.
Worth waiting for
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is only a few months old, and the Galaxy S26 Edge is only a few months away. However, the upcoming model will probably be the Edge we should've gotten the first time, with improvements to battery, charging, and cameras. It's worth waiting for if you don't need to buy a phone immediately.
The best, for now
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge currently sets the standard for thin Android phones, packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, a 200MP primary shooter, and a 6.7-inch screen. Still, there are key places for improvements we think the Galaxy S26 Edge will address.
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
