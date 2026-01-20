What you need to know

A tipster reportedly spotted new alerts in the works from Samsung for its Galaxy Ring.

The alerts are primarily focused on disconnects and its battery, with many informing users about when their device was lost and its power level at the time.

The Galaxy Ring gave users quite the fright late last year, as users reported swollen batteries trapping their fingers.

Daily life can get busy, and it looks like Samsung's working on new smart ring notifications to give you nudges about things you might forget.

Work toward new Galaxy Ring notifications for Samsung's phones was spotted by tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) in a recent app update. The notifications that Samsung is seemingly preparing all concern your Galaxy Ring's battery and its connection status. The tipster located a string of code that says "long_time_disconnect_reminder_notification_desc."

From this string, the accompanying description informs the user to connect their Galaxy Ring to check its battery. Moreover, it also alerts users to charge their Ring "regularly" to avoid a full battery drain.

Additionally, the tipster discovered that Samsung will also inform you about how long your Galaxy Ring has been disconnected. This is also under a "disconnect reminder" string in the Ring's manager app code.

A final discovery might help ensure users don't leave their Galaxy Ring if they've forgotten it. AssembleDebug lists one notification that your device will notify you of your Ring's power level at the time it loses connection with it. The post speculates that this could help users in a myriad of ways, such as issues with syncing that might've jumbled its connection with your phone.

While these new alerts were found early in the Ring's manager app code, there's no telling when they could roll out. The tipster purports an update could be right around the corner.

Upgrades where it counts

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Galaxy Ring is Samsung's first step into the world of smart rings, and it's not without its issues, as it started experiencing a battery swelling problem. In October, user reports surfaced with details about the device swelling and potentially trapping fingers. One user offered photos, showcasing the Galaxy Ring's swollen body, which started peeling as they tried to pry it off their finger.