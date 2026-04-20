Google’s next smart glasses bet brings Gucci into the mix

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What you need to know

Gucci's parent company Kering is launching luxury smart glasses with Google in 2027.

The glasses will run on Google’s new Android XR platform, a dedicated ecosystem designed to power everything from headsets to stylish frames.

Specs and features of the upcoming glasses remain a mystery for now.

The idea of smart glasses that look stylish instead of futuristic has always seemed out of reach. Now, though, the fashion industry and Silicon Valley are joining forces to make it happen. Kering, the company behind Gucci, just announced a partnership with Google to launch luxury smart glasses as soon as next year.

The Gucci smart glasses will probably use Android XR, which is Google’s latest effort to succeed in the extended reality market. While smart glasses have been around before, most versions had trouble being both useful and stylish enough for people to wear.

Now, Google is making another attempt with Android XR, a platform meant to support everything from headsets to lightweight glasses. This time, instead of working alone, Google is teaming up with major fashion brands to solve the design problems that tech companies often face.

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Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault says the company aims to launch in 2027, Reuters reports.

Substance over sci-fi

So what can you expect? While there aren’t many details yet, we can expects features like notifications, navigation overlays, real-time translations, and possibly AI tools, all shown right in your line of sight. Essentially, it’s the typical smart glasses features, but designed to look like they belong in a Gucci store instead of a tech lab.

That’s more important than it might seem. Earlier smart glasses often failed because they looked strange or attracted too much attention. Now, companies like Kering are betting that good design will turn smart glasses from a novelty into something people want to wear every day.

Android XR should support several hardware partners, so Gucci’s glasses could be just one of many styles using the same platform. This could lead to a wider range of prices, designs, and uses, from luxury items to more affordable choices.

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Still, battery life, privacy issues, and everyday usefulness are still major challenges.

Android Central's Take

The real advantage isn’t just a small green Gucci logo on the hinge. It’s that Android XR will finally have a flagship product, pushing Google to complete the software instead of leaving it unfinished. You’ll probably get better AI, smoother notifications, and maybe glasses that don’t make you look like you’re wearing a relic from the 2014 Google Glass days.