Click for next article

What you need to know

Reports regarding Meta's AI outlook in 2026 suggest there are plans to debut an agentic AI bot on Instagram that can shop for the user.

Supposedly, this bot could debut late in 2026, as it's influenced by another AI agent: OpenClaw.

Other reports say that Meta's OpenClaw inspiration might extend to a set of "agentic tools" to be powered by its new LLM, Muse Spark.

Reports are surfacing late week, all involving Meta and its supposed AI plans moving forward for users on Instagram and more.

The Information alleges that Meta is looking to create an AI bot for Instagram that goes on shopping sprees for users (via Reuters). It was stated that there are internal plans to integrate this AI within the Instagram app with "agentic tools" for users. With that agentic backing, it seems like Meta wants the user in the proverbial driver's seat for this AI bot, codenamed "Hatch." Essentially, users would be able to tell the AI what they want (likely what they're looking to purchase) before setting it free.

That is the main selling point behind agentic AI, after all, to be able to "analyze, think, and act."

Latest Videos From

Allegedly, the company wants to debut this agentic AI shopping bot on Instagram late this year. The Information adds that Meta has supposedly taken inspiration from OpenClaw, too, an AI agent that's