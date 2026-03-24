Tecno taps OpenClaw to supercharge its Ella AI assistant with new automation features

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What you need to know

Tecno has announced EllaClaw, a new mobile AI agent based on OpenClaw.

EllaClaw will include natural-language automation, cross-app data integration, and the ability to surface relevant information when needed.

Tecno will release more details about EllaClaw and user recruitment for the beta, which is set to release in the coming months.

As Tecno continues to evolve its "Practical AI" approach, the company is introducing its latest evolution with OpenClaw. The new EllaClaw AI agent is powered by OpenClaw, bringing the open-source AI agent platform to smartphones for the first time and aiming to bring more advanced AI functions to emerging markets.

OpenClaw is one of the latest AI platforms to garner significant interest from companies such as Nvidia. Unlike many typical AI chatbots, OpenClaw is focused on automation; completing tasks on behalf of the user and with minimal user input. It's also open-source, so companies can take it and build upon it, which is what Tecno is doing for its smartphones.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

EllaClaw takes the Tecno's Ella AI assistant and injects OpenClaw's framework into it. This allows the new EllaClaw to integrate with Tecno phones at the system level, with capabilities tuned to the smartphone and its user. As a result, EllaClaw will be able to handle a few different use cases we've already seen on other smartphones. For example, EllaClaw will be able to handle multi-step actions from just a single sentence, using natural language.

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But even more than that, EllaClaw will be able to handle multi-app integration, so a task can be carried over from one app to another while the AI agent performs it. This means managing data across your texts, calendar, notes, or weather apps, where you could, for example, have EllaClaw create an easily digestible schedule by aggregating all the available information.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

One popular use of AI is summarizing and prioritizing notifications from messaging apps, something we've seen with the latest Galaxy S26 series. EllaClaw can also accomplish this while taking it a step further by highlighting important messages and those you can probably delete.

Finally, Similar to features like Magic Cue and Now Nudge on the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26, respectively, Tecno is turning Ella into a much more proactive assistant with OpenClaw. EllaClaw will learn about a user's habits over time and surface relevant information when needed, reducing friction for consumers.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Regarding user data, Tecno ensures that EllaClaw has built-in privacy safeguards, with user data isolated and inaccessible to third parties or unauthorized users, which should put Tecno owners at ease.

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Tecno tells us that users will be able to beta test EllaClaw "in the coming months," and more details about the beta and registration will come soon.

Android Central's take

After testing Tecno's latest Camon 50 Ultra, which is packed with AI features, it's fascinating to see how quickly the company is moving as it tries to bring more advanced features to more markets, at arguably lower prices than the competition. EllaClaw sounds a lot like what we're getting from two