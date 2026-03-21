Your Galaxy S26 has two hidden AI notification features that are genuinely useful

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As much as it is about new hardware features, Samsung has recently shifted the Galaxy S flagship series toward AI and software features as well. Sure, the Privacy Display feature debuting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the headline addition, but there are a few other software features worth talking about.

Features like Gemini screen automation and the upgraded Audio Eraser bring something we are seeing for the first time on Samsung phones (and we've not even seen them on the latest Google Pixel devices). But that isn't all.

Alongside these One UI 8.5 features, Samsung has also added new notification features powered by Galaxy AI, making it easier to manage and read notifications on the Galaxy S26.

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