The more I use the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra, the more it feels like an affordable Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Tecno Canon 50 Ultra may cost less than $600, but that price shouldn't fool you. The phone performs quite well and comes with a set of impressive cameras. There's an extensive suite of AI features available and battery life that will last all day and then some. If you're in a country that sells the Canon 50 Ultra, consider yourself lucky.

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Tecno remains a relatively small player in the broader Android ecosystem, but the company continues to push the boundaries of technology in emerging markets while keeping prices well below those of its competitors. It's this expertise that has made the company embrace "practical AI" that can be truly useful for its consumers, and much of this can be seen in the rather excellent Tecno Camon 50 Ultra.

The latest entry in the Camon series has a heavy focus on AI, more than I remember seeing from previous Tecno devices, and while it may seem overwhelming to some, I think the phone does a great job pushing its chipset by providing as many AI features as it can in a package that looks great and performs well at an accessible price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Category Tecno Camon 50 Ultra OS HiOS 16 (Android 16) Chipset MediaTek 7400 Ultimate RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB (non expandable) Display 6.68-inches, OLED, 1.5K (1208 x 2644), 144Hz Rear Camera 1 50MP wide LYTIA 700C Rear Camera 2 8MP ultrawide Rear Camera 3 50MP periscope, 3X Front Camera 50MP wide Battery 6,500mAh Charging 45W wired Protection Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69/IP69K + IP68 Dimensions 162.4 x 77 x 7.6mm Weight 178g Colors Moonshadow Black, Cypress Green, Nebula Titanium, Luminous Orange, Misty Purple

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When you first hold the Camon 50 Ultra, it feels thinner than its gigantic 6,500mAh battery would suggest. Part of that is due to the slight curve of the display and the more prominent curve of the back panel. The effect is actually quite nice, and the phone looks and feels surprisingly premium. It's also light at just 178g, weighing not much more than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is frankly impressive.

In fact, several people have mistaken the Camon 50 Ultra for the Galaxy S26 Ultra because its rear camera design is strikingly similar to Samsung's.

On the front, the 6.78-inch AMOLED display is gorgeous and bright, with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate that makes everything incredibly fluid. The bezels are fairly minimal as well and appear even smaller due to the slightly curved display. And while curved screens are often pretty troublesome for me, I find I haven't been bothered by any accidental touches.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When you first turn on the Camon 50 Ultra, you're introduced to Ella, Tecno's AI assistant, who guides you through setup, making a usually monotonous task somewhat enjoyable. It's also a precursor to just how AI-focused this phone is, which becomes fairly evident as you go further into the process.

After setting up the phone, I was immediately surprised by how fluid and responsive everything felt. The home screen icons almost float onto the screen, apps stack upwards when sliding up to open the app drawer, and the quick settings menu seems to inflate open.

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(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The UI itself feels like a mix of Samsung's One UI and Apple's iOS. Many UI elements, such as the aforementioned quick settings menu, are visually similar to liquid glass with a very translucent effect. However, the effect isn't quite as in-your-face as Apple's divisive UI, which I quite like. Meanwhile, Tecno's HiOS 16 takes after Samsung's One UI in other ways, such as how notification bubbles stack over each other until tapped to reveal the entire stack.

Even the settings menu resembles Samsung's, with options grouped together, colorful icons, and a persistent search bar at the bottom.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Another way the Camon 50 Ultra reminds me of Samsung is in its approach to making its AI features accessible. When you're typing somewhere, you can easily access AI writing tools by selecting a section of text, which lets you rewrite, proofread, generate text, or summarize. If you press and hold two fingers on the display, you can activate Ella Smart Touch, which is similar to Circle to Search or Samsung's AI Select, and Ella can describe whatever you highlight or extract text from the screen.

The AI Gallery app is also packed with fun AI features. Similar to Samsung's Gallery app, these can be easily accessed by tapping the floating sparkle icon, which will intelligently suggest AI actions based on the image. For instance, if your subject is too far away, it might suggest AI Auto Zoom, or if it notices a glare in the photo, it will surface the AI Flare Remover to make the image clearer.

The full suite of AI editing options is also accessible in the Edit field, including AI Art Studio, a fun way to change the style of your photos to look like Picasso, Van Gogh, or even anime.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Camon 50 Ultra also integrates many of its AI features into the camera app, and I feel like this is where Tecno takes things a step further than Samsung. Instead of waiting until after I capture an image to add any AI flair, I can enable Auto Zoom directly in the viewfinder or swipe to the AI Art Studio to preview how an image would look in a specific style before I capture it.

FlashSnap is one of the camera features I can see myself using quite often if I had a pet or kids, as it uses a high-speed shutter to capture 15 frames per second and uses AI to select the clearest image of the lot. It's insanely good at capturing fast-moving objects, much better than I've seen from other manufacturers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

But beyond the extra modes and features, the regular camera experience is surprisingly adequate. Photos taken during the day are quite good, and while some AI enhancements occur in the background, it does a good job of cleaning up the images and balancing the lighting. This is also the case at night, where the camera does a decent job reducing noise and retaining quite a bit of detail.

Tecno also highlights the capabilities of the 3x telephoto zoom lens, which supports up to 60x digital zoom. The results aren't too bad at various zoom levels up to 10x, although things can start to look a little muddy at 20x. Still, the AI does a good job of cleaning things up at this level and even makes 60x-zoom images legible, though AI upscaling appears to do quite a bit of heavy lifting, especially when text is involved.

Still, for a phone under $600, I'm quite pleased with the quality of images.