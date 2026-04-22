I’ve spent a week with Honor’s latest mid-ranger, and honestly? I’m starting to wonder why anyone still pays four figures for a flagship

The Honor 600 is among the best mid-range phones I've ever used, often pushing the boundaries of what defines mid-range in the first place. The flagship-grade display and build quality perfectly match the massive battery capacity and fast charging speeds, but Honor really needs to focus on providing higher-quality haptic motors to complete the experience. Likewise, Honor's Magic OS has substantially improved over the past few years, but still offers less UI customization than the competition. Overall, the Honor 600 provides an astounding value and a nearly-flagship-grade experience at a fraction of the price.

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Honor's mid-range stars are changing things up a bit this year, and while the company is still offering two versions of its latest Honor 600 series, it seems the company is focused more on the base model this year than the Pro version. As such, no matter where you live, it's more likely you'll be able to find an Honor 600 instead of the more expensive Honor 600 Pro.

But given my experience with the Honor 600 over the past week, there are a few reasons you'd probably want to spend more, anyway. Despite a lower cost, the Honor 600 uses the same near-bezelless 8,000 nit OLED display as the Pro model, the same giant battery, and a near-identical design and build (complete with IP69K resistance).

So this year, I'm focusing on the most affordable model, especially in light of the ludicrous price increases on electronics. Many people might hold on to their current phones for a bit longer because of these prices, but if you're in the market for a new mid-range option, Honor offers something compelling that might just sway you.

Honor is outclassing not only every mid-range phone with this build quality and design highlights, but the company has somehow eclipsed every flagship phone in certain areas, as well. As has become expected from the company these days, the Honor 600 sports an IP69K build that's drop and crush-resistant, so this phone should last you a good long time and still look good.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Honor 600 specs Category Honor 600 Operating System Magic OS 10 (Android 16). 6 years of OS updates Display 6.57-inch AMOLED, 1264×2728, 120Hz, 8000 nits peak brightness Eye comfort settings DC dimming, 3840Hz PWM dimming, AI defocus, motion sickness relief, ultra dark mode, low blue light, personalized contrast Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras 200MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide + macro), color temperature sensor Front Camera 50MP Battery 6,800mAh global (7,000mAh China only) Charging 80W wired, 27W reverse wired, no wireless charging Build Matte metal frame, composite fiber back IP Rating IP68, IP69, IP69K Weight 185g Dimensions 156 × 74.7 × 7.8 mm Colors Black, Golden White (our review unit), Orange

An AI button can be found on the right side under the power button, and its functions are not only customizable, but it also acts as a camera shutter button. The overall look is decidedly iPhone 17, without a doubt, but Honor trades out Apple's industrial look for something far more elegant, and I really appreciate that, despite enjoying Apple's design this time around.

The raised camera housing is made of a different composite material than the back and features a transparent, pearlescent sheen that complements the matte back. I dislike the flat sides of the phone, but the brushed aluminum feeling is at least great. Lastly, this is a smaller phone than I'm used to using, which, quite frankly, was weird at first but, ultimately, a breath of fresh air.