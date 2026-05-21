I used the OnePlus Pad 4 for three weeks — Here are 5 things I learned

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The OnePlus Pad 4 nails the hardware, but Android tablets still have bigger problems.

Hands on with the OnePlus Pad 4
(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

The OnePlus Pad series is still where I think the company has some of its old "Flagship killer" instincts left. Last year's OnePlus Pad 3 brought together a premium design, solid software, powerful hardware, and very few compromises, so I was genuinely excited when OnePlus told me it was working on a successor.

On paper, though, the OnePlus Pad 4 feels like a fairly incremental upgrade. It brings the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, an even bigger battery than last year, and keeps a very similar overall design. There are also a few odd downgrades this time around, mostly because of rising memory and component costs, which now seem to be affecting tablets as well.