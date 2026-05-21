I used the OnePlus Pad 4 for three weeks — Here are 5 things I learned

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The OnePlus Pad series is still where I think the company has some of its old "Flagship killer" instincts left. Last year's OnePlus Pad 3 brought together a premium design, solid software, powerful hardware, and very few compromises, so I was genuinely excited when OnePlus told me it was working on a successor.

On paper, though, the OnePlus Pad 4 feels like a fairly incremental upgrade. It brings the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, an even bigger battery than last year, and keeps a very similar overall design. There are also a few odd downgrades this time around, mostly because of rising memory and component costs, which now seem to be affecting tablets as well.

But Android tablets in general still feel like they're stuck in a weird spot right now, and that's exactly where the OnePlus Pad 4 lands, too. It's undeniably powerful, but whether it truly has what it takes to compete against the very best tablets on the market, I'm still not fully convinced. I've been using the OnePlus Pad 4 for the past three weeks, and here's what I've learned.