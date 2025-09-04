What you need to know

Samsung's latest Galaxy tablet lineup features Gemini Live so you can talk to your screen for real-time help, making the AI feel like a practical tool.

The new DeX Extended Mode creates a true dual-screen setup with an external monitor, and you can create multiple custom workspaces for different projects.

Both models run on a new 3nm processor, with the Ultra variant being Samsung's thinnest tablet ever at just 5.1mm.

Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, are here, and they're heavily focused on making work and creative tasks easier with new AI features.

Perhaps the most significant change is the introduction of new AI tools with One UI 8. The tablets are designed to understand and react to what you're doing, whether you're typing, speaking, or looking at something on screen. Gemini Live is a key feature, and it lets you have a natural back-and-forth about on-screen content or even real-world objects seen through the camera.

There’s also Drawing Assist for cleaning up sketches, Writing Assist to help refine your tone, and a floating AI overlay that you can easily tap while you multitask. Samsung is making these AI capabilities available for free until the end of 2025.

A true mobile workstation

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

But where the Galaxy Tab S11 really stands out is with Samsung DeX. The new Extended Mode turns your tablet and an external monitor into a true dual-screen setup. You can drag windows between displays, present on one while prepping on the other, and create up to four separate workspaces for different projects.

The optional Book Cover Keyboard Slim includes a dedicated button for quick access to the AI assistants.

A redesigned S Pen is also part of the package. It has a new cone-shaped tip that allows for a wider range of angles and a hexagonal design for a more comfortable grip. The new Quick Tools puts all your drawing and editing options a tap away, while Sticky Note lets you scribble right on top of your Samsung Notes without switching apps. Both the tablet and the S Pen are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Specs and performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by MediaTek’s 3nm Dimensity 9400+ chip. It’s only 5.1mm thick, weighs less than many laptops, and still fits an 11,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 11-inch Tab S11 sticks to a smaller footprint but keeps plenty of horsepower for everyday use.

The displays are equally impressive. The Galaxy Tab S11 has an 11-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra offers a larger 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution. Both hit 120Hz refresh rates and crank brightness up to 1,600 nits.

Both displays have anti-reflective coatings to keep glare in check, and the tablets are IP68-rated for water and dust protection. The Ultra steps it up with Wi-Fi 7, and both models support microSD cards up to 2TB.

Onboard storage and memory options are generous. The standard Tab S11 comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, while the Tab S11 Ultra offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

For battery life, the Tab S11 has an 8,400mAh battery, and the Tab S11 Ultra has a large 11,600mAh battery. Both support 45W charging. Camera-wise, the Tab S11 has a 13MP rear shooter and a 12MP front camera, while the Ultra adds a second 8MP rear lens. Both can record in 4K.

The Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are available starting September 4 in gray and silver, with prices starting at $800 for the Tab S11 and $1,200 for the Tab S11 Ultra.