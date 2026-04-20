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What you need to know

OnePlus wants mobile gamers to feel right at home with the Ace 6 Ultra, as its teasers showcase a handheld console-like case.

The case features four buttons on its back, which users can customize to fit any controls within the game, such as aiming and firing in shooters.

The Ace 5 Ultra also featured quite a heavy focus on gaming, as OnePlus equipped it with a trio of chips to do the heavylifting.

China is anticipating the launch of the next OnePlus Ace series phone, and the company is fueling the hype by appealing to mobile gamers.

Mobile gaming's been on the rise for years now, and the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is trying to improve the experience in these official teasers (via Android Authority). On Weibo, OnePlus teased that it has created a "lightweight" gamepad for the Ace 6 Ultra that turns the device into a handheld console (kind of). Immediately, the company claims this case creates the "ultimate FPS shooting experience" for the phone.

This handheld gaming console "case" features four buttons: R1, R2, L1, L2 (it's similar, but this isn't PlayStation). There are four customizable buttons that users can equip with various functions in the games they're playing. While you still need to use your thumbs for running and camera movement, these external buttons can be used for shooting, abilities, and more.

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A teaser video shows that the case is pretty responsive to the user's input, as it seemingly boasts very, very low input lag between ADS (aiming down sight) and firing. Moreover, OnePlus explains that users will have to extend the case, slot the phone in, and they're ready to go. It adds that the control scheme is "closer to the PC version," as it tries to bridge that gap between a handheld experience and a quicker PC gaming session.

One image suggests that users can attach a OnePlus cooling fan to the handheld case, too. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is reportedly preparing to debut on April 28 overseas with a 6.7-inch 1.5K display, an 8,600mAh battery, and 165W charging, per the publication.

It's always a good time to game

(Image credit: OnePlus / Weibo)

It's not as if mobile gaming is a new focus for OnePlus. Over the years, it's consistently tried to implement worthwhile upgrades that could benefit users enjoying graphical and performance-heavy games, like Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and more. The Ace 5 Ultra launched around this time last year (more into May) with a strong focus on games. The phone features what the company called the "Esports Triple-Chip."

This fancy term was the umbrella that its MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC, Lingxi touch-control chip, and the Wi-Fi chip G1 sat under. This year's version, the Ace 6 Ultra, is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, equipped with a 33% faster GPU, 120FPS capabilities, and raytracing for that PC-like graphical experience.

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Android Central's Take

I like this. I think this is really cool. I play games on my phone that have quite a few controls; nothing crazy, and I definitely keep shooters for my PC or console. But I know how popular other shooters are on phones, and this might come in handy pretty well. Even for other games, such as those that are more combat focused, this could get its uses.