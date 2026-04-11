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What you need to know

Instagram announces that it's rolling out an edit button for comments on social media posts late this week.

Users will find the button right beneath their comment, giving users 15 minutes to return for any changes before it's permanent.

Instagram rolled out editable DMs two years ago, which works the same as it does for comments.

Instagram is heading into the weekend with an update that might help you dodge awkward stares in the replies.

Funnily, Instagram announced via a Threads post that it is rolling out an edit button for comments made on the platform (via The Verge). The thread continues, stating users can edit their Instagram comments within 15 minutes of posting. The Verge hops in, providing a screenshot of this feature. After posting your reply, users will see an "Edit" option beneath their comment.

This will resurface your keyboard, as well as what you've written, with a noticeable "editing comment" banner above the text field. All you need to do after is hit the check mark, and your edited comment will go up, and no one will be the wiser. The publication got to talk with Nicole Rechtszaid, a spokesperson from Meta, about the new edit button. Rechtszaid informed them that the comments you've altered will feature an "Edited" label in gray beside the content.

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The publication did some testing, and it seems that Instagram's edit button is slowly starting to appear. These tests were reportedly conducted with an iPhone, so it may be wise to check with your Android over the weekend to see if it's arrived.

Make no mistake (since you can edit it)

(Image credit: The Verge)

This is one of those features that might catch your attention, but it's funnily arriving two years after DMs got the same treatment. Editing your DMs was a major highlight in a "fun" update Meta announced for Instagram. After sending a message, users can long-press their text and tap "Edit." The platform has kept the functionality roughly the same. Users have 15 minutes to edit a DM after sending, just like they do for comments on social media posts.

Most recently, there have been rumors that Instagram might shake up its main page. The platform might shift into a Reels-first mindset, moving the main scrollable feed of text/image posts to the side. Instagram started a test for this very thing late last year, as its head, Adam Mosseri, announced to users in India. According to Mosseri, Reels and DMs drive the most engagement for Instagram, so it's trying to push those as much as it can.

Android Central's Take

Could you imagine if we were all stuck with typewriters again? The anxiety levels for writing anything would be insane. Luckily, we don't have to worry about that (right?), as Instagram gives us some breathing room with editable comments. It's a good addition, and something that's been sweeping across a bunch of apps over the years. It's a small QoL life update that's gained some positive traction on Threads following the announcement.