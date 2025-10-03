Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Instagram's Head, Adam Mosseri, stated on Threads that a new test will rollout on Instagram for its home tab.

The Home tab test in India will play with showing Reels first and it also move the DMs icon to the bottom.

Mosseri states that Reels and DMs drive the most growth on Instagram, so this test is to see if users vibe with the changes.

Recently, Instagram rolled out AI-backed teen protections for spotting accounts owned by younger users.

Instagram is reportedly rolling out a test overseas that aims to put its short-form content front and center much quicker.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, posted on Threads this week about beginning a test that places a little more focus on the platform's most sought-after content (via The Verge). According to Mosseri, this test would change how users view Instagram's Home page after opening the app. Instead of being immediately greeted by recommended posts or posts from people you follow, you'd see Reels.

This change is simply an option that lucky testers in India can toggle if they've been granted random access.

Mosseri's example shows that users on the homepage would see the usual Stories at the top and, underneath, the Reels would begin. Scrolling down would drop you into the classic Reels feed, which just has you scrolling through the short-form, vertical content. Additionally, the bottom navigation bar would place DMs down there. Mosseri states, "Reels and DMs have driven most all our growth at Instagram over the last few years, so we are exploring making them the first two tabs."

So, users in the test won't find the DMs icon at the top right. It'll be at the bottom beside the homepage icon.

What's curious is that Mosseri states this test will still surface photos from users on your homepage, though it's unclear if there's a break in the Reels while scrolling to see regular posts or what. Mosser says, "We'll see if anyone is into it...," likely indicating Instagram isn't set on this unless the masses are.

Testing the waters

(Image credit: Adam Mosseri / Threads)

Instagram ran another Reels test earlier this year, which saw users experiment with videos that were password-locked. Reels that were essentially private, only accessible to those with the unique pass, featured secret codes and hints. This was seen as a way for creators to have a "secret club," if you will, for dropping new merch or content for those die-hard fans. Instagram started this test with The Weeknd, giving them early access to some cool things if they cracked the code.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, beyond music, anyone could create these locked Reels and try to stir up hype, which is exactly what Instagram was going for.

An update users can get their hands on some new protective measures for teen accounts on the platform. Recently, Instagram started rolling out Teen Account protection in the U.S. and Canada, which leverages AI to detect teen users even if their account's birthday is set to someone of age. If flagged, that user's account will have tighter restrictions regarding who can contact them and the content the app showcases.