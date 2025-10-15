Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Users can now start conversations with up to 50 people, complete with custom chat names and upcoming invite links for easier access.

Threads’ full messaging experience — including group chats, privacy tools, and media sharing — is now rolling out across Europe.

Messaging now supports photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers, while adding smart privacy options like DM request filters and a hidden folder for unwanted messages.

Threads is finally turning its in-app messages into something a little more social. After months of gradual updates, the platform is introducing group chats and bringing messaging support to users across the EU, marking one of its biggest expansions since launch.

With the new group chat feature, users can bring up to 50 people into one conversation. This makes it easier to share updates, ideas, or memes without switching apps.

You can also give chats custom names to make them more personal or focused. Soon, Threads will add invite links, so you won't have to add everyone individually.

Threads has been steadily improving its messaging experience since July. What started as a basic DM system now includes photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers, allowing conversations to feel a lot more natural.

Richer chats, better control

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

But it’s not just about convenience: the app’s also built in some solid privacy tools. There’s a requests folder that keeps random messages out of your main inbox, controls for turning off DMs from people you don’t follow, and even a hidden folder for potentially harmful or spam messages. In short, Threads is putting a lot of thought into how people actually want to use private messaging.

Now that EU users are finally getting access, the feature is going global. Over the next few days, people across the region will be able to use the full messaging suite, from individual and group chats to privacy settings and media sharing. It’s a notable move for Threads, which continues to position itself as a growing hub for conversation without needing to leave the app.

Meta says more updates are coming, like better inbox management tools and improvements based on user feedback. Now that group chats are live and messaging is expanding, Threads is working to become more than just a Twitter alternative. It's building its own space for conversations that feel closer and more personal.