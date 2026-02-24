Best Buy just quietly carved $400 OFF one of my favorite Garmin watches — now it's over $600 cheaper than the Fenix 8 Pro

It's no secret that Garmin produces some of the best fitness watches in the biz, but many of its best models can cost a pretty penny. Fortunately (and somewhat surprisingly), Best Buy is attempting to remedy that fact by quietly slashing a straight $400 off the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, a last-gen fitness feature powerhouse and battery life beast that still holds its own among the best Garmin watches on the market.

Sure, if money is no object, going with the newer Fenix 8 Pro might be the move. But if you value rugged design, comprehensive health tracking technology, and good old-fashioned bang for the buck, this discount on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is an unmissable opportunity.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm: $899.99 $499.99 at Best Buy Ready to crush those fitness-focused New Year's resolutions? The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar has just about every feature imaginable to monitor your health and fitness 24/7, plus an ultra-durable build, accurate GPS tracking, and a built-in LED flashlight. Buy the last-gen smartwatch from Best Buy today and you'll score a $400 no-strings discount. I'm not sure how long the price drop is going to last, however, so I wouldn't wait too long if you're interested.

✅Recommended if: you want a rugged smartwatch with a built-in flashlight, GPS tracking, and a ton of health and fitness tracking metrics; you don't mind missing out on a few of the newest features if it means you can get a good deal.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a newer Garmin watch; you want a fitness wearable with smartwatch features; you prefer a more sleek, lightweight device; you're a serious athlete who doesn't mind paying more for all of the latest software features.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar harnesses the power of the sun to supplement your watch's battery life, resulting in a yield of up to 37 days (in smartwatch mode) before it needs more juice. The fitness watch also boasts military-grade durability with GPS tracking and all of the health tracking technology that's made Garmin famous, such as heart rate monitoring, VO2 max, Pulse Ox, and sleep score.

In addition to those basic fitness tracking features, the Garmin watch provides a few premium goodies that you may not expect from a last-gen model, including a built-in LED flashlight, pre-loaded TopoActive maps, and dozens of pre-installed sports modes straight out of the box.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The last-gen Garmin 7X Sapphire Solar — a great choice for many, but not for all

Of course, I don't need to tell you that going with a last-gen smartwatch comes with some sacrifices. Buying the 7X Sapphire Solar means that you'll be missing out on some of the newest features that are now commonplace in Garmin wearables, such as an AMOLED display, ECG and skin temperature monitoring, and a built-in mic for voice calls.

The question is whether you need all of that stuff. Some athletes do, but many don't. If you just want a straightforward and rugged smartwatch that gives you a ton of fitness data after your workouts, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is a great choice at a great price — just be sure to check the full list of Garmin features so you're getting everything you need.