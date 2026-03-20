Don't trust your Pixel Watch steps after the latest firmware update

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What you need to know

Pixel Watch’s March 2026 update is breaking Fitbit tracking, with step counts and calories wildly inflated.

The issue started as missing health data (SpO2, skin temp) but has escalated into fake activity readings.

Reports suggest the bug may not be purely update-related, hinting at possible server-side issues.

The latest Pixel Watch update was supposed to bring polish, but for a growing number of users, it’s brought nothing but math problems.

If you checked your watch today and wondered how you reached 10,000 steps without leaving your desk, you’re not the only one. A bug in the March 2026 security patch is causing problems with Fitbit integration, making the Pixel Watch’s health stats unreliable.

Users across Reddit are reporting that their Fitbit stats have gone haywire (via 9to5Google). Some are seeing their daily step counts double or even triple while sitting at their desks. There are even reports of 14,000 steps and 6,300 calories burned without leaving the sofa.

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Fitbit integration is failing

The problems began with the March update about two weeks ago. At first, people noticed missing data, like SpO2 and skin temperature readings disappearing from the Fitbit app. Now, the issue has worsened: the watch is creating fake data. Google hasn’t explained why, but the algorithm appears to be doubling or tripling step counts and calories burned.

It gets more complicated, though. While most people blame the March update, some users with older versions are also seeing strange stats. This could mean the bug is partly on the server side or caused by something else, making it harder to figure out.

If you just want a rough idea of your activity, this bug might seem like a harmless boost. But for people who rely on their Pixel Watch to track fitness, calories, or daily steps, it’s a serious problem.

At the moment, Google hasn’t said anything about the issue. The company hasn’t posted about it on support forums or official channels. But given the volume of complaints piling up, it's hard to imagine they're not aware.

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Android Central has contacted Google for a statement and will update this article when the company replies.

Android Central's Take

Not every software update is an improvement, especially when it affects important features like health tracking. For now, Pixel Watch owners are in a tough spot: their watch still works, but the numbers might not be accurate.

I understand what Google is aiming for. Better Fitbit integration and smarter tracking should help users in the long run. Improved algorithms usually give more useful insights, which is why people wear these devices all the time. But right now, it feels like we’re testing a feature that should have worked perfectly from the start. I want to trust my step count without doubting it, but if my watch is giving out 'free steps' like giveaways at a mall, it defeats the purpose of tracking.