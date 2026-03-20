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Pixel users are reporting on Reddit that the March update is causing terrible freezing issues for the always-on display.

Users say the freezing happens multiple times a day, often forcing them to restart their device.

The Pixel 10, much like other Pixels, have suffered from an always-on display and flickering screen issues since launch.

Another selection of Google's Pixel users are reporting problems after downloading the March software update.

Reports started appearing on the Google Pixel subreddit this week, stating that the March update has caused issues with the phone's display (via Android Police). The original post asks others if they're encountering issues with their Pixel's display, specifically, the always-on display feature. The user states their device "just froze on me on the AOD screen" during a drive, and that they had to "force reset" their phone.

Android Central's Take I've reported on and seen issues similar to this plaguing the Pixel 10 series for months. I don't even have one, but it's frustrating me, too. I like Google's Pixels, especially these past few gens. But these issues are staggering and make me wonder what's going on behind the scenes that they happen this often.

The user adds that they're using a Pixel 10 Pro. After restarting, their device has seemingly turned sluggish when opening apps. There are over fifty comments in this Reddit thread. One user states their Pixel 10 Pro's AOD has also frozen. More importantly, the notifications appear "on top of a black background lock screen."

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Other reports cite similar experiences, such as one user who has encountered "multiple lock screen freezes" a day and another who says the freezes have returned more prominently than before. This issue appears to have affected the Pixel 10 series quite terribly; however, a few past-gen Pixel owners reported problems, too. It's not clear just how deep this goes for older models, as one Pixel 9 user said "all ok," while others, even some found by Android Police, have freezing AOD/lock screen problems.

There was even one Pixel 10 Pro user who said they were fine, which only makes this more frustrating for everyone else. As far as solutions go, it's most likely that we'll have to wait for another update from Google. One user in Google's beta environment factory reset their phone and found relief. Treat this as more of a last resort option.

The problems stack

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

Display problems have been a significant constant for Pixel 10 owners these past few months. More importantly, this is yet another instance in which the AOD has been affected. There were other reports in December—following that month's patch—that had Pixel users noticing a flickering issue with the display. The flicker remained for users during wireless charging, clock refreshes, and when unlocking the device. Reports were seemingly restricted to the Pixel 10 series at that time.

Android Central's Take These display issues are just one of many for Google's Pixels. If it's not its display, it's a connectivity issue or app crashes or something else. One can only hope that Google brings some better quality control to its patches for the Pixels. Whether that's bringing in users to test them and point out these flaws or taking a little longer to clean them up.

Funnily enough, older Pixels faced a flickering display issue back in October. This patch was just another that the company had to deploy due to the issues users faced. We'll have to wait and see if Google performs similarly for what's messing up the AOD this time in March. A more current issue, aside from phones, is affecting the Pixel Watch's SpO2 and skin temperature readings.