Is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold waterproof? Best answer: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers IP68 certification against dust and water ingress. This provides protection against submersion of greater than one meter of water for 30 minutes, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not completely waterproof.

Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's IP rating

Google upgraded the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's durability to meet the IP68 certification standards. For perspective, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an IPX8 rating. It's important to remember that in an ingress protection (IP) rating, the first number signifies dust resistance and the second signifies water resistance. That means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have greater dust protection, but the same water resistance, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Conventionally, the IP68 rating is considered to be the highest protection level for electronics against dust and water ingress. Products that meet this threshold must be able to be submerged in fresh water greater than one meter in depth for 30 minutes. Since the Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports an IP68 rating, it'll be able to survive 30 minutes in one meter of water.

The newer IPX9 certification adds protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, but does not increase the time or depth a phone can be submerged underwater.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It's important to note that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not waterproof. There are limits to water resistance, and Google explains these in the footnotes for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold product page.

"Designed to comply with water protection rating IPX8 under IEC standard 60529 when each device leaves the factory but device is not waterproof or dust proof," the company states. "Water resistance is not a permanent condition, and diminishes or is lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly or damage."

The way to interpret this is simple. Every time your phone is dropped or scratched, there's a chance that its water-resistance capabilities worsen. As such, a two-year-old phone won't have the same water resistance as a brand-new one. Protection against liquids that are not freshwater, including saltwater, is not covered under the IPX8 rating either.

In other words, you shouldn't count on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold being waterproof. It offers an IP68 rating with the same water resistance as its predecessor. However, the phone's water resistance is designed for accidents and emergencies rather than intentional use in the water. Once again, it's not waterproof by any means.

Don't be disappointed, because the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's IP68 rating means that it is completely dustproof — a first for a foldable sold in the U.S.

