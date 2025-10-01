Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launches are seeing strong demand in the U.S. market.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is attracting new users at record pace, converting many to the Galaxy ecosystem.

Nearly 30% upgrading to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are former Galaxy S Ultra users, showing strong crossover.

Like clockwork, Samsung introduced its new foldable smartphones this summer. While the company had been skimping on major changes in previous generations, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 bring several big overhauls. And it looks like Samsung's hard work is paying off, as the company says the new foldables are seeing strong demand in the U.S.

Samsung, in a press release, called the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 an "inflection point" for the category. The company says the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 7 is "garnering the most interest" and "converting" consumers into Galaxy users "at a record pace compared to previous Flip devices."

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to be a hit among Galaxy S Ultra users. Samsung says nearly 30% of people upgrading to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are coming from an S series Ultra model. The brand also says the new foldables set a "record-breaking" preorder period in July, which continues even two months later, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales exceeding the previous generation by 50%.

Make a better foldable, see

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

And honestly, it's not surprising to see why the new Galaxy foldables are selling well. Compared to the Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is both lighter and thinner. Not only that, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 also solved one of the major pain points with previous-generation Z Fold devices by making the cover screen much closer to a standard smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, while not much thinner than the Z Flip 6, offers a larger battery and a bigger cover display. Both foldables are also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which has proven excellent for both performance and efficiency.

Samsung also says AI has played a big role in the popularity of the new foldables. The company claims around 80% of users have tried AI features on their Galaxy smartphone and "two-thirds use them regularly." Interestingly, though, the most used AI features are not by Samsung — the top two are Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

That said, it's great to see the foldable form factor gaining more attention in the U.S. Samsung is about to face its next competitor with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launching soon, but it looks like the company has found a winning formula with the seventh generation of its foldables.

