Samsung’s Q3 2025 operating profit jumped 32.5% year-over-year to KRW 12.2 trillion ($8.5 billion), fueled by strong chip and mobile performance.

The Mobile eXperience (MX) division pulled in KRW 34.1 trillion in revenue and KRW 3.6 trillion in profit, up 11% from last quarter, thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launches.

The Device Solutions division saw sales climb 19% QoQ, with the Memory business breaking revenue records as AI-fueled demand for HBM3E chips and server SSDs skyrocketed.

Samsung has posted its third-quarter 2025 results, and the numbers are huge. The company’s operating profit surged 32.5% year over year to KRW 12.2 trillion (about $8.5 billion). While a massive boom in semiconductor chips is fueling this fire, a closer look shows that the company's big bet on foldable phones is also a core part of Samsung’s financial success.

The Mobile eXperience (MX) division, which handles Galaxy smartphones, booked revenue of KRW 34.1 trillion and operating profit of KRW 3.6 trillion. Samsung's official report states this growth, both quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year, was driven by the launch of new foldable phones.

That’s a direct nod to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. These devices, along with other flagship models and strong tablet and wearables sales, drove the mobile division's revenue up 11% from the previous quarter.

Chips lead the charge

Meanwhile, the Device Solutions (DS) segment, which includes Samsung’s memory, foundry, and other semiconductor operations, saw sales rise 19% from the previous quarter. The Memory business set a new revenue record, thanks mostly to strong demand for HBM3E chips and server SSDs.

Samsung's semiconductor business posted an operating profit of KRW 7.0 trillion. To put that in perspective, its profit was just KRW 400 billion in the second quarter. This growth is almost entirely thanks to the AI boom.

With the AI infrastructure build-out underway, HBM3E and server SSD demand shot up, pushing Samsung’s Memory Business to an all-time high quarterly revenue.

A powerful two-pronged strategy

This combination gives Samsung a strong advantage. The chip division is making the most of the booming AI market, while the mobile division is showing that its focus on foldable phones is working.

Samsung's display division (SDC) also improved, earning KRW 1.2 trillion in profit due to strong demand for flagship smartphones.

It all adds up to a consolidated revenue of KRW 86.1 trillion ($60.5 billion) and a net profit of KRW 12.2 trillion for the quarter. These results, which beat analyst expectations, show Samsung's two biggest bets are paying off at the same time.