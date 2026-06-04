Thought OnePlus was struggling? The OnePlus 16 could be closer than anyone expected

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What you need to know

A new leak claims the OnePlus 16 could launch in September 2026, the earliest flagship launch in OnePlus history.

The OnePlus 16 is rumored to feature a 9,000mAh battery, 120W charging, and a 240Hz OLED display.

OnePlus may move its launch window closer to Pixel and iPhone releases, intensifying flagship competition.

A new leak suggests the OnePlus 16 could arrive as early as September 2026.

It's been an unusual year for OnePlus. Reports surfaced claiming the company was struggling, while OnePlus executives maintained that business was continuing as normal. Then came the departure of the company's CEO, followed by reports that OnePlus was scaling back operations in some European markets.

Despite all that, it doesn't look like OnePlus is slowing down when it comes to flagship smartphones. According to reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, OnePlus has reportedly locked in a Q3 2026 launch window for the OnePlus 16. The leaker claims the device could be ready for release as early as September.

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The report also suggests development is progressing faster than expected. While the leak doesn't specify whether this timeline refers to the Chinese launch or the global rollout, it's reasonable to assume this would initially apply to China, since OnePlus typically launches its flagships there first.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If true, this would mark the earliest flagship launch in OnePlus history. The company used to launch its flagships in December or January, but shifted the OnePlus 15 launch to November. Moving all the way up to September would put the OnePlus 16 directly against the Google Pixel 11 series and Apple's next-generation iPhones.

Previous leaks have painted a pretty ambitious picture of the OnePlus 16. The device is rumored to feature a 1.5K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a massive 9,000mAh battery, and support for 120W fast charging. It's also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 6th Gen Pro chipset and could feature a 200MP main camera alongside a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

It's still early days, but this leak suggests OnePlus is continuing with business as usual when it comes to flagship phones, and the company's next big Android device may arrive sooner than many expected.

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Android Central's Take

I've never seen OnePlus launch a flagship this early before, so there has to be a reason behind the shift. My guess is that the company wants to get ahead of competitors and extend its sales window.

At the same time, launching around the same period as the latest iPhones could make it much harder for OnePlus to grab headlines. It'll be interesting to see whether the earlier launch ends up helping or not.