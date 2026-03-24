OnePlus executive who dismissed shutdown rumors has now stepped down

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What you need to know

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down, with the company citing 'personal reasons' for his departure.

The exit comes amid reports of internal struggles, despite OnePlus previously claiming operations were normal.

A deleted post by tipster Yogesh Brar suggested OnePlus may be exiting key global markets.

Not all is going well for OnePlus, it seems, as the company's India CEO, Robin Liu, has stepped down.

OnePlus appears to be going through a turbulent phase right now. There were earlier reports suggesting the company isn't doing well and is being dismantled. Back in January, OnePlus India's CEO dismissed those rumours, stating that the company is "operating as usual and will continue to do so.'"

However, tipster Yogesh Brar later posted on X (in a now-deleted post) claiming the company is shutting down in key global markets, while the company's China business will continue to operate as usual.

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(Image credit: Yogesh Brar (now-deleted))

Even though OnePlus has continued to deny these reports, the situation doesn't look entirely stable, especially with the India CEO now stepping down, something the company has officially confirmed.

The reason behind Robin Liu's exit is being cited as 'personal passions' and not linked to the company's performance. The brand said in a statement:

"We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured."

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Reports of Robin Liu's exit were first published by The Economic Times, which also claimed that he's currently serving his notice period, ending later this month. As of now, OnePlus India hasn't revealed who'll take over after his departure.

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That said, the optics around OnePlus don't look great right now. The brand has been under pressure for the past few weeks, and Robin Liu's exit only adds to the concerns. The company says it's continuing to operate as usual, but this move, especially so soon after its earlier statements, raises questions.

Android Central's Take

Top executives come and go, that's fairly normal, but the timing of Robin Liu's exit feels questionable. A leadership change during a period of uncertainty doesn't inspire confidence. As someone who likes the brand, I hope OnePlus steadies things and gets back on track.