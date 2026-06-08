New Google Home speaker incoming? The Nest Mini and Nest Audio are suddenly hard to find

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What you need to know

Google's Gemini-powered Home speaker appears close as older Nest Audio and Nest Mini stock dries up.

A leaked retailer listing points to a June 25 launch and a price of roughly $100 in the U.S.

The new speaker is expected to offer 360-degree audio, Gemini Live support, and stereo pairing.

It looks like it might finally be time for some new smart speakers, as Google's upcoming Home speaker with Gemini appears to be getting closer to launch.

Alongside the Pixel 10 series launch last year, Google briefly teased a new Home smart speaker. The company hasn't refreshed its Nest Audio or Nest Mini lineup since 2022, but later confirmed in October 2025 that a new Gemini-powered Home speaker was on the way.

At the time, Google said the speaker would launch sometime in Spring 2026, and it now looks like that timeline may finally be lining up. Several of Google's older smart speakers, including the Nest Mini, have started showing up as out of stock or unavailable across major U.S. retailers, including the Google Store and Best Buy.

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That's usually a pretty familiar sign. Companies often start winding down inventory of older products before introducing replacements, and Google seems to be following that same playbook here.

(Image credit: Google)

Previous retail listings suggested the new Google Home speaker could launch around June 25, 2026. A product page briefly appeared on Best Buy Canada's website last month with a listed price of CAD $140. In the U.S., the speaker is expected to cost around $100.

The leaked listing also suggested the speaker will be available in Hazel and Porcelain color options and feature 360-degree audio along with Gemini and Gemini Live integration. Users will reportedly also be able to pair two speakers together for a more immersive audio experience.

Android Central's take More than Gemini, I'm interested in the audio quality. Good smart speakers have become surprisingly hard to find lately. If Google nails the audio and sticks to the rumored $100 price, this could be a very easy recommendation.

Google still hasn't officially announced a launch date, but it doesn't seem like we'll be waiting much longer. The company has previously also revealed two additional colors, Jade (light green) and Berry (pink/red).

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We'll keep you updated once Google officially announces the new Home speaker and confirms its release date.