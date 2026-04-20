Apple's Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO later this year — here's the Apple veteran next up

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What you need to know

Apple is undergoing a leadership change for the first time in roughly 15 years, as Tim Cook will step down as CEO later this year.

John Ternus, Apple's current senior vice president of hardware engineering, will be the company's next CEO.

Cook will remain as CEO through a transition period, and Ternus will take over Sept. 1, 2026. Then, Cook will become Apple's executive chairman of the board of directors.

Apple's Tim Cook is stepping down as chief executive and John Ternus will become the next CEO, the company announced in a press release today, April 20. Cook will stay on and work with Ternus during a transitional period, and Ternus will officially become Apple CEO on Sept. 1, 2026. As part of the leadership change, Cook is set to become Apple's executive chairman of the company's board of directors, and Ternus will also get a board seat.

Cook has held the CEO title since 2011, when he took over for the late Steve Jobs. Ternus has worked for Apple for over 25 years, most recently as the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering. Previously, he served as a vice president of hardware engineering and a member of the product design team. Apple says Ternus helped introduce the iPad and AirPods, and worked on product generations of iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches.

Ternus has an engineering background and holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Apple, he was a mechanical engineer for Virtual Research systems.

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"John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future," Cook said in a press release. "I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman."

Ternus spoke positively about Apple's future in his introductory press release as incoming CEO. "I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us," said Ternus. "I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century."

Part of the change includes Johny Srouji expanding his role to include Ternus' previous duties. Srouji's new title is chief hardware officer at Apple.

As the transition takes place behind the scenes, there are key milestones to keep an eye out for. Apple will host a quarterly earnings call this Thursday, April 30, where we could hear from Ternus and Cook for the first time since the announcement. Additionally, the Sept. 1 transition is right before Apple typically holds its annual September event. This will likely be the first keynote hosted by Ternus as Apple's CEO.