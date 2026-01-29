With the iPhone 17 selling this well, I don't think Apple cares about low iPhone Air demand

Features
By published

Unless everyone is buying four iPhones, some models will outperform others. Google and Samsung face the same reality.

The back of an iPhone Air and USB-C port in Sky Blue on a blue chair.
(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It sure sounds like the iPhone Air is being treated unfairly. That's not to say that the iPhone Air is a smash hit, or that it's for everyone. In fact, I say the opposite in my iPhone Air review. But is it really the commercial failure everyone seems to think it is?

A new survey from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, reported by CNN, suggests iPhone buyers aren't choosing the iPhone Air nearly as much as the new iPhone 17 models. The survey asked U.S. iPhone shoppers which iPhone model they chose in the fourth quarter of 2025, and only 6% of buyers spent their money on the iPhone Air.

In a lineup of four new phones — five, if you include the iPhone 16e — some are going to be more popular than others. Most of us don't go out and buy multiple iPhones, we pick the one we like the most. If the new lineup, including the iPhone Air, propelled Apple to ship 81.3 million smartphone units in Q4 2025 and claim a 24.2% share of the global market, can we really call it a failure?

Android and iPhone lineups are like a sports team

iPhone Air on Android Central

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If you're not a sports fan, you'll have to bear with me through this quick analogy. When you're watching a team sport, your team can win without every player shining in a great individual performance. Some players are facilitators: they don't show up on the stat sheet, but they impact the team's overall success. Smartphone lineups work the same way — the Google Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S25, and iPhone 17 series are all teams, and each phone model is a player.

Samsung has the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Google offers the Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apple sells the iPhone 16e, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If a brand entices you to choose just one of its models over a competitor, it wins. Remember: the iPhone Air isn't competing against the iPhone 17, it's the entire iPhone lineup against Android.

Let's review the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners survey figures in this context. Here's a quick recap:

  • iPhone 17 ($799): 22%
  • iP