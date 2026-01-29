With the iPhone 17 selling this well, I don't think Apple cares about low iPhone Air demand

It sure sounds like the iPhone Air is being treated unfairly. That's not to say that the iPhone Air is a smash hit, or that it's for everyone. In fact, I say the opposite in my iPhone Air review. But is it really the commercial failure everyone seems to think it is?

A new survey from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, reported by CNN, suggests iPhone buyers aren't choosing the iPhone Air nearly as much as the new iPhone 17 models. The survey asked U.S. iPhone shoppers which iPhone model they chose in the fourth quarter of 2025, and only 6% of buyers spent their money on the iPhone Air.

The rest of the lineup seemed to resonate more with iPhone buyers: 22% purchased the iPhone 17, 25% purchased the iPhone 17 Pro, and 27% purchased the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Considering the iPhone Air was the only new iPhone model that didn't break double figures, analysts continue to criticize weak demand for the iPhone Air. The CNN report itself describes consumer reception to the iPhone Air as "frosty," partly citing this survey as evidence.

But I'm confused — is this supposed to be bad news for Apple?

It's easy to use these numbers to continue the narrative that the iPhone Air is a failure. No one knows Apple's internal expectations for the model, so it's impossible to know whether that is actually true. It very well could be. However, I look at the situation differently. I see Apple selling more iPhones than ever, dominating global market share, and upselling potential customers to higher-priced Pro and Max models.

In a lineup of four new phones — five, if you include the iPhone 16e — some are going to be more popular than others. Most of us don't go out and buy multiple iPhones, we pick the one we like the most. If the new lineup, including the iPhone Air, propelled Apple to ship 81.3 million smartphone units in Q4 2025 and claim a 24.2% share of the global market, can we really call it a failure?

Android and iPhone lineups are like a sports team

If you're not a sports fan, you'll have to bear with me through this quick analogy. When you're watching a team sport, your team can win without every player shining in a great individual performance. Some players are facilitators: they don't show up on the stat sheet, but they impact the team's overall success. Smartphone lineups work the same way — the Google Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S25, and iPhone 17 series are all teams, and each phone model is a player.

Samsung has the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Google offers the Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apple sells the iPhone 16e, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If a brand entices you to choose just one of its models over a competitor, it wins. Remember: the iPhone Air isn't competing against the iPhone 17, it's the entire iPhone lineup against Android.

