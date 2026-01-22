Motorola Edge 70 vs. iPhone Air: Thin phone showdown
Motorola's Edge 70 is the latest handset to enter the thin phone race, but can it beat the iPhone Air?
Motorola Edge 70
Budget thinness
Unlike the iPhone Air, the Motorola Edge 70 tries to deliver a slim phone at an affordable price. It's just under 6mm thick without breaking the bank, thanks to its use of a budget processor and lower-tier hardware. The Motorola Edge 70 does come with benefits of its own, like stereo speakers, dual rear cameras, and IP69 protection.
Pros
- 256GB or 512GB storage + 12GB or 16GB memory
- Just 5.99mm thick
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip
- 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery
- Available in four PANTONE colorways
Cons
- Thick camera bump
- Not available in the U.S.
- Processor and specs are underwhelming