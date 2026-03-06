6 of the coolest display innovations I saw from TCL at MWC, and some of them could be in your next phone

Click for next article

TCL doesn't just make phones and TVs; the company also makes the displays for these products, supplying them to various other companies. TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) is a division of TCL Technology Group that specialized in display production, and at MWC 2026, the company showcased more than a few display innovations, many of which were aimed at mobile devices.

There was plenty to show off at the booth; too much for me to mention here. But here are the most interesting things I saw at the TCL CSOT booth.

Super Pixel

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The headliner at the booth was the new Super Pixel technology. This technology appears to have several benefits, from increased clarity to lower power consumption and higher refresh rates.

Super Pixels are different from regular display pixels due to the way they're configured. According to TCL CSOT, the sub-pixel density is increased by 1.8%, which may not sound like a lot, but this appears to greatly improve image sharpness. This is because unlike regular pixels, which often need to borrow colors from adjacent pixels to achieve a desired output, Super Pixels feature a true RGB arrangement for true "Pixel-level picture quality."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

TCL CSOT says that the use of thic technology can reduce power consumption of the display by 25% because the display doesn't have to work as hard. So, even with a high 420ppi, a Super Pixel display will use less power than a WQHD or FHD+ display of the same display size.

Finally, TCL CSOT has managed to achieve a high 165Hz refresh rate, which tends to be popular with gaming smartphones.

And what's great is that TCL's Super Pixel tech is already being used commercially, and can be found on Xiaomi's latest phones.