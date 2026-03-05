Amazon just gave the Fire TV app on Android a full makeover

Users can now browse content, manage watchlists, and start playback from the Fire TV app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd-gen)
(Image credit: Amazon)

What you need to know

  • Amazon has launched a redesigned Fire TV mobile app that now mirrors the updated Fire TV interface on televisions with five tabs.
  • The new Fire TV app now lets users browse content, manage watchlists, and start playback directly from their phones.
  • The updated Fire TV mobile app is rolli