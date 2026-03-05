Amazon just gave the Fire TV app on Android a full makeover
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Users can now browse content, manage watchlists, and start playback from the Fire TV app.
What you need to know
- Amazon has launched a redesigned Fire TV mobile app that now mirrors the updated Fire TV interface on televisions with five tabs.
- The new Fire TV app now lets users browse content, manage watchlists, and start playback directly from their phones.
- The updated Fire TV mobile app is rolli