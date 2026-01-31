What you need to know

Google TV is reportedly rolling out a small home screen change that brings two tabs front and center: "Free" and "Shop."

A user with a new Google TV Streamer noticed the new tabs, stating that their other two devices are missing it still.

Google TV had a recent update this week, which brought small QoL tweaks to its system to help the user experience.

It looks like Google TV's not done updating its system with small, meaningful updates, as users are reporting another one late this week.

This week, on the Google TV subreddit, one user noticed a change on their home screen when booting it up (via 9to5Google). The user says in their post that their latest Google TV Streamer has displayed two new tabs on their home screen: "Free" and "Shop." According to their post, this home screen change is not present on their previously purchased TV Streamers, only the newest one.

In their photos, the user shows that the "Free" and "Shop" tabs are placed between the home screen's pre-existing Live and Apps options.

Other users chimed in, with one report for a user with a TCL stating they've received these new "Free" and "Shop" tabs on their set with Google TV built in. However, they state that the new home screen options are not present on their Chromecast with Google TV. Another user with a TCL reports the same additions.

Through their photos, the user shows the content users will see in each respective tab. For the "Free" tab, users will see free streaming content, available at any time, like Tubi. The "Shop" tab seems to let users purchase or rent movies and other content, with its price shown beside a Rotten Tomatoes rating.

This update is likely rolling out to users this week, though it appears slow, as not everyone has seen it yet.

Relax, watch something

(Image credit: Jodath79 / Reddit)

This new home screen that Google TV is sporting was debuted last September. Originally introduced as a test, the company reworked the otherwise old and stale home screen with an updated navigational bar that includes a Search function. Google also moved some options around, like users' "Library" and "Watchlist," which are now housed in their profile icon.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google TV received an update earlier this week, which involves small QoL tweaks. Users will find a new "Report history" section, so users can see how their reports are coming along. Google states that it fixed a YouTube thumbnail aspect ratio bug that users were experiencing on the home screen.

Android Central's Take

Live TV, especially as far as streaming is concerned, is almost like an essential option to see front and center. It's easy to know the "regular," paid content you're looking for and hop to it, but there are plenty of free choices, too. It's often that I've hopped into the free TV section on a Roku stick, just to catch up on a show I've been missing. It's the little updates like that Google's been making that are incredibly worth it—from a user perspective, of course.