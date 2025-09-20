Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google TV is reportedly testing a small homescreen redesign for users in a recent update.

The company has reworked its profile menu slightly, adding in two options, while it revamps the look of its navigational bar with a Search icon included.

Google TV has been kept relatively quiet as of late, though a more major update brought the smart home "Home Panel" to even more users.

A report claims Google TV is testing a small home screen redesign that could change up its look and how you get to your content.

The test was spotted by 9to5Google thanks to a tip it received late this week, which offered some real-life photos of the redesign on the user's TV. The user's photos show that Google is seemingly testing a small change to the menu presented when clicking on your profile icon on your TV homescreen. The user snapped a photo of Google TV's alert, stating that it's moved "your Library and Watchlist to under the profile icon."

Now, both those options are there, alongside the pre-existing "Your Services" and "Content Preferences," with the account switcher and add account icons above them.

Outside of the profile menu, Google TV's redesign in testing also revamped the navigational bar. Again, the company highlights this change, stating, "Search is now here, and we've renamed For You to Home." Google has housed these options within a pill-shaped bar with "Live" and "Apps" in there, too. However, as the publication also notes, Google TV has separated the settings menu and the screensaver option into their own pill-shaped menu next to your main content hub selection.

It's been reported that this small Google TV homescreen redesign hit the user's device in v1.0.806977084. It's not uncommon for Google's tests to be limited, meaning only a few users ever see them at the start. It looks like that's what we're dealing with again, probably to give Google time to make any more changes (if there are any) and to receive feedback from those who got it unexpectedly.

A little TLC for Google TV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Google TV is kept relatively tame in terms of updates and things to get excited for; however, we did have that personal control center-esque update to stare at. Google TV updated several of its devices with the "Home Panel" that debuted with the TV Streamer during its launch last year. From the home panel, users can keep tabs on their smart devices, like their cameras, doorbell cameras, and there are even light controls, all from your TV (and remote).

Google TV rolled out upgrades to viewers via a Sports tab and some Gemini integration when watching shows.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There was a smaller update, audio-focused, that let viewers choose their preferred audio format. Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, and PCM Stereo were listed as available options.