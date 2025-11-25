What you need to know

Google is reportedly working on a "vertical tabs" panel for Chrome on desktop computers in its Canary test.

The test removes tabs from the top of the address bar, placing them in a large panel on the left side, which you can close.

Google has worked on tabs before, applying the "tab grouping" update and alerts for those that are hogging your memory.

Google has reportedly been spotted testing a change to how users could interact with Chrome and their tabs on computers.

As highlighted by Leopeva64 on X, Google is working on a new "vertical tabs" option for its web browser in a Chrome Canary test (via Android Police). According to the tipster, this vertical side panel lists your currently open tabs in a list with no clear separation. Testers received a similar "look" for these vertical tabs as they would with Chrome's current top-lined horizontal tabs. The website's icon and the name of the page are listed.

Since this vertical panel is there (and if you've enabled it), the very top of Chrome on PC is just the address bar. The panel holds options to hide it, which slides it back into the browser, widening your online experience a touch to what you'd expect naturally. There's also a search icon present, top right of the panel, which seems to let users search their tabs if they have a ton listed.

There are a few key points to note, per the X tipster.

First, while the vertical panel has been spotted once again in the Canary test, the buttons (your tab) aren't functional. Second, as a user pointed out, the new tab icon is present, but at the bottom of the vertical tab panel. It's a strange placement, all things considered, as users would probably enjoy that interaction a little higher. However, users can always press CTRL+Tab to open a new tab.

Chrome continues to change

The vertical tab panel now displays the tabs themselves in Chrome Canary, but it is not yet possible to interact with them, and the standard hover effect hasn't been added yet either:https://t.co/HE8cUYD8PS pic.twitter.com/p0he0RQ9tgNovember 7, 2025

Google's placed a focus on Chrome tabs before, such as an update that added an alert for those hogging your PC's memory. When it comes to organization, this is a more notable shakeup, as the only thing close we've gotten are tab groups. This "proactive" tab feature rolled out on desktop and mobile, as a way for users to group like-minded tabs to save space up top, above the address bar.

Tabs that users have grouped could be synced and accessed on other devices. Of course, this only works if you've signed into your Google account on your phone and your computer. More than that, the tab grouping feature can "proactively suggest pages," which aims to "eliminate the need for its users to bookmark the page or remember the exact URL."

A recent huge Google Chrome update brought "Gemini for Chrome," which is the company's new AI-fueled future for helping users browse online.