What you need to know

Google announces "Disco," an AI-fueled browser experiment that leverages Gemini 3 for its thinking.

Disco features one major feature called GenTabs, which can compile information previously given into a "custom, interactive app."

Google states there is no limit to what GenTabs creates as its personal apps, as some examples highlight matching games, grids for garden planning, and more.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google's kicking off a browsing experiment here in December that sees its AI involved at every level, leveraging Gemini 3.

Google Labs announced its latest experiment, "Disco," an AI-fueled browser that can turn any tab into an app (via 9to5Google). Disco, as a browser, functions quite similarly to what users already experience from Gemini. Upon opening, the AI browser operates like a chat, allowing users to ask for assistance with planning a trip or more. The AI will respond in kind, offering links for suggested places to go; however, it's when these links (tabs) are compiled that we get Disco's first main feature: GenTabs.

According to Google, GenTabs "are generated based on your specific tabs and your specific goal."

In one of the company's examples, the user is trying to prepare a seven-day meal plan that helps them manage their cholesterol. Disco's AI opened a few links to get them started, but it went further by turning those links and the information available into a "custom, interactive app." From this "app," Disco displays the days of the week, and when clicked, the user can quickly see what meals they should make for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Google states, "there is no end to what you can make," as GenTabs can make Match Games through its custom apps, data about science, gardening, and much more. What GenTabs generates is all based on the user's prompt; the more specific you are, the better. For gardening, if you're in the planning stages, and Disco's AI knows this, it can create a grid where the user can place the icons of what they would plant.

More helpful AI

(Image credit: Google Labs)

If Disco is of interest, users can join the waitlist for Google's experiment. There are several areas you must respond to, so be prepared for that. The team working on Disco clearly states that Disco is an AI prototype. Users should be prepared for some bugs occasionally. There is one thing to note. Per Google, "your activity, including AI chats and browsing activity like contents of the pages you visited, will be sent to Google and logged" while using Disco.

This AI browser uses Gemini 3 to get the heavy-lifting done, an AI model that launched toward the end of November. Google called Gemini 3 its "most intelligent model," as it brings deeper understanding and improved coding skills. Its debut saw it arrive in the web client for Gemini; however, it's since made its way to Android and iOS devices. As we made it into December, Google rolled out Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro to more countries.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google also had to rework the limits for Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banan Pro following an extreme surge in popularity shortly after launch.