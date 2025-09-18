Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google announced "Gemini in Chrome," Android and PC users' next era of browsing, backed by its AI software for answers, summaries, and more.

Rolling out today (Sep 18), Gemini in Chrome is rolling out for users, bringing a new Gemini button for users to leverage to ask questions about a page, as well as other Google app integration.

Chrome's address bar (omnibox) is receiving a huge AI Mode upgrade, giving users an easier way to access and interact with Google's advanced Search.

Android and iOS users are preparing to receive Gemini in Chrome "soon."

Today (Sep 18), Google is introducing users to a new era of browsing on their computers and phones, thanks to a huge Gemini update.

The company detailed what users can soon expect from its default browser, with a new AI browsing assistant it's calling "Gemini in Chrome." While browsing on your Windows or Mac computer, Google says users can soon leverage Gemini to ask questions about an article they're reading or have it "find references" from a YouTube video you're watching. Additionally, backtracking through your browsing history becomes even easier with Gemini.

Simply answering questions is just the start, as Google says it has plans to breathe its agentic capabilities into Gemini in Chrome. This will enable the AI to perform "multi-step" tasks, such as ordering groceries for you.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Today (Sep 18), Gemini in Chrome is rolling out for the browser on Windows and Mac in the U.S. (English) with integration with other apps like Google Docs, Calendar, YouTube, and Maps. According to Google, this app integration will let users "schedule meetings, see location details, and more without leaving the page you’re on." For YouTube, users can ask Gemini to summarize the video and receive a bulleted list of its key points, as well as timestamps so you can go and see for yourself.

Android and iOS users can expect this major update "soon." Google states users on Android can activate Gemini by holding the power button. For iOS, Gemini in Chrome will be built into the app.

Google's powerful AI Search is also headed to Chrome's address bar, also known as its omnibox.

AI Mode reaches Chrome

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Rolling out "later this month" in the U.S., users browsing on the web will find an AI Mode option when interacting with Chrome's address bar. You'll find similar capabilities to AI Mode through Search, like the ability to ask longer, complex questions with the added ability to ask a follow-up. While the U.S. (in English) will be the first to receive this, Google says it plans to expand AI Mode in the omnibox to more countries and support more languages in the weeks after.

Outside of AI Mode's stronger search capabilities, the omnibox is getting a useful overhaul, as it understands the context of the page you're browsing. Google says users can now ask questions about the webpage they're on using the address bar (omnibox). Users will receive an "AI Overview from Search right alongside the page, with the ability to ask follow-up questions in AI Mode."

The post teases that Chrome can even suggest questions for you, based on the page you're looking at. Also, Google's post states that users can still use the address bar as they normally would before this AI Mode. You have the choice to utilize this additional, powerful version of Search if needed.

Gemini aims to protect

(Image credit: Google)

In a subsequent post by Google, the company highlighted the improved security parameters headed for Chrome. Gemini's presence in Chrome helps to block scams (new types, too) and helps users fix crucial security issues, such as a compromised password. Notification spam protection, like what Android users received in a previous update, and a secure way of autofilling stored information in Chrome are also a part of this AI-fueled security update.