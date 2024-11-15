The first Google TV Streamer update lets you manually choose an audio output format

What you need to know

Google quietly started rolling out the first Google TV Streamer update with "other bug fixes and performance improvements."

However, users quickly noticed a new manual audio output format option in the TV Streamer's settings following the update.

Aside from the default Automatic format, users can now select Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, or PCM Stereo.

The Google TV Streamer, a long-awaited successor to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, finally launched in September. Now, it's receiving its first OTA update, as first spotted by 9to5Google. The update's release notes are extremely light on details; in fact, Google's official changelog still lists the current TV Streamer version as UTT3.240625.001.K5, which was the original zero-day release.

Regardless, users are starting to see the new version UTT3.240625.001.K9 appear for their Google TV Streamer. The update is roughly 35MB in size, and requires two steps to apply it, plus a restart. As for the update's contents, Google only shares that the new version includes "other bug fixes and performance improvements."

There is at least one significant change to the Google TV Streamer's software following the tiny update, though. As 9to5Google notes, the update brings a new settings menu that will let users pick a manual audio output format. This page can be found by navigating through Settings, selecting Audio options, and scrolling down to Output format.

By default, the TV Streamer's audio output format will be set to Automatic. "Your system will choose the best audio quality format available," the screen explains. "You may need to power cycle your Google TV Streamer for a settings change to take effect."

Aside from the Automatic mode, the update adds manual selection of the Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, or PCM Stereo formats. It's worth noting that some users have reported seeing this menu on day one of owning their Google TV Streamer, so perhaps this update simply brings the experience to all users.

While this feature addition is welcomed by audiophiles and home theater fans, there still may be work to do for Google. Unlike the Chromecast with Google TV, the new Google TV Streamer does not support audio passthrough. Additionally, some TV Streamer owners are looking for a way to use Nest speakers as a default audio output for their new set-top box.