These new Google TV updates create a personal control center for entertainment

What you need to know

Google TV is picking up a few updates today (Sept 23) that aim to bring awareness and control to your home and entertainment.

Devices will receive the new "home panel" that debuted with the TV Streamer, providing insightful control over smart home devices and doorbell notifications.

Google TV sets are upgraded with a new sports tab, Gemini integration for shows, and an Ambient screensaver mode.

Kick the week off with a few updates for Google TV that'll help you keep tabs on everything from home devices to sports.

Today (Sept 23), Google detailed several updates preparing to roll out for Google TV devices. In a Keyword post, the company highlighted the new "home panel" that'll hit devices soon. Users can control their smart home devices like smart lights, and thermostats, and view live camera feeds through this panel.

Google TV sets will also receive doorbell notifications, so you'll always know who's knocking (or ringing).

Struggling to find what to watch sucks, but struggling to find a sports game shouldn't suck, too. Google states this update packs a new sports tab on the "For You" page. This tab is said to be a collection of all relevant sports games, so users can find live games, upcoming games, and YouTube Highlights.

Additionally, all that you're subscribed to is getting an upgrade courtesy of Gemini. Rolling out today (Sept 23), Gemini will hit Google TV with show summaries/overviews, season breakdowns, and more.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Google's AI influence continues as TV sets pick up an upgraded Ambient screensaver. The post states users will have Gen AI to lean on to take in prompts and create what they've envisioned. Google will offer a series of "suggested prompts" that you can use and the AI will create a "one-of-a-kind image."

Alternatively, the company adds that you can ask Google Assistant to pull an image from your Photos app library.

One can get lost in free content, which is why Google TV Freeplay is snagging an update for its channel guide. The company now lets users search for a specific show genre or topic. Google has been doubling down on free content ever since it rebranded that hub on TVs to "Freeplay." Users are given access to over 150 curated FAST channels. Recently, the company brought easier search options for free channels on The Roku Channel.

Also, if some of these updates seem familiar (like déjà vu), then it's because of the Google TV Streamer. Stepping in for Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer is a slim, sleek streaming box that packs all of a user's smart home tools and entertainment into one small package.

The streamer also features a deeply integrated experience with Gemini and the new "home panel."