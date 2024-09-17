Google TV just made finding free content on The Roku Channel even easier

What you need to know

The Roku Channel is now fully integrated into Google TV’s search tools, making it easier to discover free content.

The Roku Channel brings thousands of shows and over 350 live TV channels to Google TV.

To get Roku Channel recommendations, just download the app on Google TV, activate it through the Google TV Mobile app, and enable it in your profile.

The Roku Channel has reached a major milestone by fully blending into Google TV’s search tools.

Google TV really wants to lock in its spot as the go-to streaming hub. It’s packed with free channels, personalized picks, watchlist options, and access to nearly every popular streaming app. After landing on Google TV in July of last year, The Roku Channel now sits alongside apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ in search recommendations, according to Cord Cutters News.

With the streaming service now built into its search tools, Google TV makes it easier for viewers to find tons of free content. The Roku Channel’s massive library includes thousands of shows and over 350 live TV channels.

The exact timing of the integration isn’t clear, but it fits with Google’s plan to boost free ad-supported viewing. To get The Roku Channel recommendations, just download the app on your Google TV, activate it via the Google TV Mobile app, go to your profile, choose "Manage services," and switch on The Roku Channel.

This move signals Google's growing effort to double down on free streaming after it recently rebranded its hub to Google TV Freeplay.

The Google TV Freeplay section boasts over 150 curated FAST channels and replaces the old Google TV label under "Free built-in channels," better reflecting its offerings.

While it's not a game-changer, the new branding sets the stage for Google to broaden its free content lineup, possibly adding more channels from its own platforms like YouTube.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the new Roku integration and the rebranding to Google TV Freeplay, Google is clearly aiming to boost its competitive edge by offering a wider range of budget-friendly entertainment options. This move not only strengthens Google TV’s position as a major streaming player but also helps increase its revenue as streaming hardware gets cheaper.